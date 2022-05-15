ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates battle over U.S. Senate seat

floridapolitics.com

America First CD 9 candidate Scotty Moore gets boost from Mark Meadows

Moore's in a crowded Republican field seeking a shot at Democratic Rep. Darren Soto. Republican congressional candidate Scotty Moore picked up support from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at an Orlando fundraiser for his bid to win in Florida’s 9th Congressional District. Meadows, a former North...
ORLANDO, FL
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist gives $100K to Florida Democrats’ Blue Shift effort

He's the first gubernatorial candidate this cycle to support the voter mobilization effort. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist contributed $100,000 to the Florida Democratic Party’s Blue Shift program to encourage Democratic voter turnout. That makes the St. Petersburg Democrat the first candidate for Governor this election cycle to back the grassroots organization initiative.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Loomer qualifies for ballot in her bid to unseat Congressman Webster

Laura Loomer announced on Monday that she has qualified to appear on the August primary ballot as she fights to unseat incumbent Congressman Daniel Webster. “I’m thrilled that I have officially qualified to be on the ballot for the upcoming Florida Republican primary on Aug. 23 as a candidate for U.S. Congress in Florida’s 11th District, via petition signatures. Thanks to the hard work of my campaign staff and my amazing volunteers, my campaign won’t be needing to pay to be on the ballot because we collected more than the required 2,568 petition signatures to be on the ballot,” Loomer said.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando, FL
Florida Elections
Orlando, FL
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Republican Randy Ross files to run in HD 39

Charles Hart, Doug Bankson, Tiffany Hughes are among the others vying for the Apopka-based district. Republican consultant Randy Ross has filed to run for the House in the increasingly crowded new House District 39 covering the Apopka area of Central Florida. Ross, a longtime community activist and a sometimes provocative...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Volusia County sheriff comments on ‘red flag’ laws in Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Following the Buffalo shooting this past weekend, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood spoke out in support of ‘red flag’ laws in Florida, stating that they’ve helped him in preventing crimes during his time in law enforcement. ‘Red flag’ laws allow law enforcement...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Documents suggest Orlando Gudes may have lied about his home address to get elected

Gudes claimed a homestead exemption on a house outside the district he's supposed to represent. Official documents reviewed by Florida Politics suggest Tampa City Council member Orlando Gudes may have committed election fraud by misrepresenting his home address in violation of Tampa’s city charter, or alternatively committed tax fraud by falsely claiming an incorrect primary residency.
TAMPA, FL
floridapolitics.com

Amber Mariano announces early exit from Legislature

Mariano will not seek a fourth term in the House. Rep. Amber Mariano announced Friday she will not run for another term in the House. “Serving my community and state has been the honor of a lifetime. When I was first elected to office in 2016, we had our work cut out for us. Quite frankly, I felt as though my constituents had been left behind, our students had been left behind and it was time we changed that,” the Hudson Republican said.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Former Seminole tax collector Joel Greenberg could be sentenced in August

ORLANDO, Fla. – More than a year after former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to six federal charges including child sex trafficking, a judge informed prosecutors he intends to sentence Greenberg in August “absent compelling circumstances.”. In a newly filed court order, U.S. District Judge...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Ocala 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest brings over 100 protesters

OCALA, Fla. — Women in Central Florida and across the country are protesting in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Dozens of people joined an abortion rights rally Saturday in Marion County. More than 150 people participated in the "Bans Off...
OCALA, FL
ocfl.net

Statement from Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings | May 16, 2022

“We, Orange County residents, are heartbroken for the residents of Buffalo and Laguna Woods and share in their pain. Having experienced a mass shooting as a community ourselves, we know that expressions of support from around the nation and world are meaningful to the survivors. We pray for healing of their communities and that justice will prevail.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

CDD 8 poised to forgive $6,600 in deed compliance fines over rock violation

The Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors is poised to forgive $6,600 in deed compliance fines over a rock violation in the Village of St. Charles. An anonymous complaint was lodged in 2020 over rock in the landscaping beds at the home at 1804 Orange Court in the Oviedo Villas. The owners, Daniel and Donna Kelso, had applied for permission for the landscaping in 2018 at the patio villa, but the application was denied by the Architectural Review Committee. The Kelsos put down the rock anyway.
THE VILLAGES, FL

