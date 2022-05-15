ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

University of Dayton Class of 2020 finally gets in-person graduation

By Allison Gens
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abdkF_0feXuj8I00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton Class of 2020 finally got the chance to celebrate their graduation with a commencement ceremony.

Two years ago, the Class of 2020 was sent home due to the pandemic shutdown and attended commencement virtually. Now that COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, they could finally celebrate in-person and on-campus.

“Coming here I was like ‘wow Marycrest, I used to live there,’ just driving up the old roads and getting flooded with a bunch of memories because I haven’t been back in such a long time,” 2020 alumna Gabriella Rice said.

Reflecting back on the spring of 2020, Rice said there was a mix of emotions when in-person commencement was canceled.

“I was angry at first because you’re like really, that’s not fair, but then you’re also like it’s understandable because I guess we all thought we were going to die, there were so many uncertainties,” Rice said.

The university promised the class they’d have an in-person graduation ceremony as soon as COVID-19 restrictions lifted. It wasn’t until this year that the campus no longer had to worry about capacity limitations, masking and social distancing.

The celebration is part of a weekend of events which took place Friday through Saturday afternoon. The weekend was organized by UD’s Provost Office and the UD Alumni Association, with the help of 25 members of the class of 2020.

“They really wanted to be here and to be connected with each other, be able to spend time personally, actually have a party, food, those kinds of things, and moving it out another year became a necessity if you wanted to achieve that,” Vice President of University Advancement Jennifer Howe said.

This weekend was a chance for the Class of 2020 to reconnect with the friends and faculty they had to leave without goodbyes.

“That was a big reason, making sure I would have friends that are also coming back,” 2020 alumnus Adam West said. “It’s been awesome getting to see everyone again.”

West said, two years later, life has changed a lot since they were students.

“I wanted to come back, but I wasn’t sure if I was going to come back just because of work and stuff like that,” West said. “You know, it’s been two years and life gets busy in two years as soon as you’re not in school.”

UD said 421 Class of 2020 graduates and 805 family members were expected to attend Saturday’s ceremony.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

New career mentoring program to launch in Dayton

DAYTON — A new career mentoring program with students from Dayton Public Schools is getting ready to launch with the new school year in the fall. With financial support from AT&T Foundation and the AES Ohio Foundation, nearly 100 students from Dayton Public Schools will have their own personal career advisor starting with the 2022-2023 school year.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Education
WDTN

Name, image and likeness does not pass for Ohio high school athletics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio high school athletes will not be able to get paid for their name, image and likeness after high school principals across the state voted down the referendum. The vote failed 538-254, per a release from the Ohio High School Athletics Association. It’s a democratic process. Obviously it got voted way […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam West
WDTN

Name, Image, Likeness decision for Ohio high schools coming Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The state organization in charge of administering high school athletics has wrapped up its vote on whether to allow student-athletes to benefit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) while still in school. Members of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) finished voting Monday, and the organization is set to […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Commencement#College#Ud#Provost Office#The Ud Alumni Association
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
dayton.com

New chicken restaurant to close Springfield location

A chicken restaurant that opened in Springfield in March has announced it will close this month due to increase in costs and inconsistent foot traffic. Chicka Wing, located at 1875 S. Limestone St., is planning to shutter the doors of its Springfield location on Saturday, according to a post on its Facebook page.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Ohio health officials give COVID-19 update Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health provided an update on COVID-19 in the state as cases are once again increasing.   ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by Dr. Joe Gastaldo, medical director of infectious diseases with OhioHealth during the 10 a.m. news conference. Vanderhoff recapped the state’s latest COVID-19 data, […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy