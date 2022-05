MIDLAND HIGH BOYS Merrick Hocking (soph.) *Personal-record of 51-feet, 9-inches in shot put (ranked fourth in Division 1) *PR of 152-feet, 2-inches in discus (ranked sixth in Division 1) "Merrick has consistently been in the state rankings all season and has consistently performed at that level all season," said Chemics' coach Andrew Plude. "His dedication in the offseason and his careful attention to detail during the season have led to an excellent sophomore campaign that we hope ends in two state finals berths."

MIDLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO