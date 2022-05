Pike Liberal Arts School announced on Monday the schedule for the school’s inaugural season in the Alabama High School Athletic Association for the fall 2022 season. Pike is entering the AHSAA after 51 years in the AISA and winning back-to-back state championships. The Patriots won a total of four state championships in the AISA, all of which have come since 2008.

PIKE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO