Arlene A. (Sander) Layman, 96 of Pemberville, OH passed away on Friday, May 13 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born on June 14, 1925 in Pemberville, to Theodore and Clara (Lehman) Sander. She graduated from Pemberville High School in 1943 where she had been editor of the yearbook (Pemberette) and a band member. On Oct. 19, 1944 she married Ronald Layman at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Arlene and Ronald raised 2 children and celebrated 65 years of marriage.

PEMBERVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO