Hands off my body protest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman with Knoxville ties died of a gunshot wound in Memphis on May 12, according to a report from the Memphis Police Department. Just before midnight on May 11, officers said they responded to an accident at 1531 Poplar Ave., where they found Mallory Morgan, 27, in the driver’s seat of a Volkswagen Jetta with gunshot wounds. Morgan was later pronounced dead on the scene, the report said.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO