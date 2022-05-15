ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Robbers zip-tie Queens store worker, steal thousands in merch

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Robbers zip-tied a worker at a Queens store after holding him at gunpoint and stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise, police said.

The robbery happened at a store on Grand Avenue in Ridgewood at 1:28 p.m. Saturday.

One of three robbers can be seen on surveillance video pulling out a handgun and pointing it at the employee behind the counter. The thieves zip-tied the employee’s hands behind his back and robbed the store of $1,800 in cash and $6,500 in merchandise, according to the NYPD.

The robbers fled the store on Grand Avenue without hurting the employee. No arrests have been made as police try to determine the identities of the three robbers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 7

Joseph Roberts
4d ago

All those stores that sell those CBD products are going to be getting hit hard. because there's always going to be quick cash there, and they can sell the merchandise on the street real easy.

PIX11

PIX11

