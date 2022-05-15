ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Hundreds rally, march for abortion rights

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
Hundreds in Western Washington took to the streets as part of a nationwide fight for abortion rights.

Saturday was a day of abortion rights activism across the country.

And it was no different here in Western Washington.

Protesters in several communities rallied and marched to make their voices heard.

An estimated 1,000 people were in attendance in Seattle.

It was quite a sight.

They left behind this sign, “Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights,” expressing why they were here.

They marched, about a thousand in all, with just one purpose, they said. They were here to support the right of a woman to have an abortion.

“I have a little one,” said Tara Cambou of Bothell. “And I can’t imagine her growing up without the right to choose. And so, we have a lot of little ones in our family.”

“I’m here to take a stand for abortion rights,” said Erin of Seattle, who requested to only be identified by her first name, “keeping abortion legal.”

For some, the impetus was for the most personal of reasons.

“I had an abortion from an abusive boyfriend when I was in my 20s,” said Christy Novasio of Federal Way. “And you know it would have been a real terrible outcome for me if I hadn’t been able to do that.”

It was a call to action on a day of protest around the country. Protests were spurred by a leaked draft opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court strongly suggesting that a majority is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade and bring an end to abortion rights.

It is something Democratic Congresswoman Suzan DelBene highlighted to the crowd.

“This is a culmination of Republicans’ decades-long effort to take away women’s freedoms,” said DelBene. “And it breaks my heart that my daughter, so many young women out here, could have less rights than I did at your age.”

But some here blame Democrats for not doing more to protect a woman’s right to an abortion.

“We have Democrats, House, Senate, presidency, and they couldn’t pass the Women’s Pro Act,” said Meg Strader of Seattle. “They couldn’t make it legal for all women to have this enshrined as a law in this nation. So we’re here today to demand that they represent the mass majority of the people.”

There were some reports that there were some scuffles during the march. But the KIRO 7 crew did not see them, and Seattle police did not post any information. But it is a reminder of the strong emotions on both sides of this issue.

Comments / 24

Be real
3d ago

Ohh how quickly My Body My Choice is forgotten when it doesn't fit your narrative. Do the left not realize all this came about because they wanted to control others bodies with the Vax? This is the right side pushing back about that. Every action has a reaction, guess they aren't a fan of this reaction they are getting

Reply(2)
2
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Roe V Wade#Protest#Western Washington
