NCAA Quarterfinals — #4 Ohio State vs. #5 Michigan. Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex – Champaign, Ill. COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the 14th time in program history the first since 2019, the fourth-seeded Ohio State men’s tennis team has advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes will take on rival Michigan on Thursday night in a familiar spot, the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex at the University of Illinois.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO