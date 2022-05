JOPLIN, Mo. — Shooting just after 6 p.m. leaves one man dead and another transported trauma to an area hospital. Capt William Davis updates us live from the shooting scene at 5th and S Connor. He says the initial call was 6:07 p.m. regarding shots fired. Witnesses tell us numerous shots fired and two people down. Names are not being...

JOPLIN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO