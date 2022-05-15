ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Shanghai aims to reopen more COVID-shut businesses, Beijing battles on

By Brenda Goh
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uvrto_0feXrWdw00

SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Shanghai will gradually begin reopening businesses such as shopping malls and hair salons in China’s financial and manufacturing hub from Monday after weeks in strict COVID-19 lockdown, while Beijing battles a small but stubborn outbreak.

All but shut down for more than six weeks, Shanghai is tightening curbs in some areas that it hopes marks a final push in its campaign against the virus, which has infuriated and exhausted residents of China’s largest and most cosmopolitan city.

Shopping malls, department stores, and supermarkets will begin resuming in-store operations and allow customers to shop in “an orderly way”, while hair salons and vegetable markets will reopen with limited capacity, Vice Mayor Chen Tong told a media briefing on Sunday.

He gave no specifics on the pace or extent of reopenings, and many residents in the city of 25 million reacted online with scepticism.

“Who are you lying to? We can’t even go out of our compound. You can open up, no one can go,” said a user of China’s Twitter-like Weibo, whose IP showed as being from Shanghai.

During Shanghai’s lockdown, residents have been mainly limited to buying necessities, with normal online shopping largely suspended due to a shortage of couriers.

And while barbers and hairdressers have been giving haircuts on the street or in open areas of housing compounds, residents recently able to leave homes for brief outings to walk or buy groceries have generally appeared more dishevelled than usual.

In one hopeful sign, Shanghai’s subway operator began testing trains on its vast network in preparation for reopening, a local government media outlet reported, but gave no indication of when it will do so.

Shanghai residents have been frustrated by unclear or inconsistent rules as the city makes tentative steps towards easing curbs.

In the Changning district on Sunday, a woman began walking her dog before being told by a policeman to go home.

“The lockdown hasn’t lifted!”, the policeman shouted.

OUTLIER APPROACH

China’s strict “dynamic zero” approach to COVID has put hundreds of millions of people in dozens of cities under curbs of varying degrees in an attempt to eliminate the spread of the disease.

The curbs are wreaking havoc on the world’s second-largest economy and rattling global supply chains even as most countries try to return to normal life despite continued infections.

New bank lending hit the lowest in nearly four and half years in April as the pandemic jolted the economy and weakened credit demand, central bank data showed on Friday.

The Asian Football Confederation said on Saturday that China had pulled out of hosting the 2023 Asian Cup finals due to COVID, the latest in a wave of sporting event cancellations by China and prompting social media speculation that its zero-COVID policy could persist well into next year.

China managed to keep COVID at bay after it was discovered in Wuhan in late 2019, but has struggled to contain the highly infectious Omicron variant. The World Health Organization said last week China’s approach was not “sustainable”.

Still, China is widely expected to stick with its approach at least until the congress of the ruling Communist Party, which is historically in the autumn, where President Xi Jinping is poised to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term.

Despite the disruptions, no senior Chinese officials have spoken out publicly against a COVID-19 policy that Beijing defends as saving lives.

Case numbers in Shanghai continued to improve, with 1,369 daily symptomatic and asymptomatic infections reported, down from 1,681 a day earlier.

Importantly, the city reported no new cases outside of quarantined areas after finding one a day earlier. Consistently achieving zero cases outside quarantined areas is a key factor for officials determining when they can reopen the city.

Shanghai has achieved its zero-COVID target in more thinly populated suburban districts and started easing curbs there first, such as allowing shoppers to enter supermarkets, but it continued to tighten restrictions in many areas over the past two weeks, curtailing deliveries and putting up more fencing.

In Beijing, where restaurants have been shut for dining-in, several districts on Sunday extended work-from-home guidance and officials announced three more days of mass daily tests for most of the city’s residents.

Beijing said it found 55 new cases in the 24 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Sunday, 10 of which were outside areas that are under quarantine. The city is scrambling to stamp out such community infections.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Some factories might leave China, but in the grand scheme of things it doesn't matter much

China's tight Covid controls have reignited conversations about moving supply chains out of the country. "From China's perspective, the movement out of local manufacturing is not going to be significant enough to really alter the nature of China's role in the overall supply chain," Vishrut Rana, Singapore-based economist at S&P Global Ratings, said in a phone interview.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
FOXBusiness

Russia cuts off electricity to Finland amid growing international tensions

Russia said it would cut off electricity to Finland starting Saturday as it claims the country has not paid, a state-owned power company said. RAO Nordic, a subsidiary of Inter ROA, said it will stop exporting electricity to Finland without providing specifics amid larger tensions across Europe beset by the Russia-Ukraine War, Reuters reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Covid#Shopping Malls#Reopenings#Weibo#Ip
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Using Russian assets in Ukraine would be a mistake

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Western powers have frozen about $300 billion of Russia’s foreign exchange reserves. Rebuilding Ukraine after the war could cost at least as much. So the idea that the United States and Europe should confiscate the assets and use them to help finance the gigantic task has a symmetrical financial appeal. It would also provide moral comfort by making the country responsible for the destruction pay for the reconstruction. But it would also be the wrong way to hold Russia to account.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 8 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy