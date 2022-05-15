ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix College tabs Britt as new president

Daily Independent
 4 days ago

The Maricopa County Community College District and Phoenix College announced Dr. Kimberly Britt as the next President of Phoenix College.

Britt will replace Interim President Dr. Clyne Namuo, who served in the role since March 2021.

“I am so honored and humbled to be selected as the next president of Phoenix College,” Britt said. “It has been incredible to work alongside PC leadership and I look forward to continuing this crucial work as president, guiding staff and faculty as we pursue the best academic opportunities for our students and uphold the mission and values of the Maricopa Community Colleges.”

Britt has 25 years of experience in higher education with a focus on building collaboration to create and reinforce support structures across institutional boundaries to ensure student success and equity.

In her current position as the vice president of academic affairs and the accreditation liaison officer at Phoenix College, she oversees 17 academic departments as well as the academic support services.

As a former foster youth who lived in a group home and other foster homes, she brings first-hand experience of the life-changing impact of education.

“Dr. Britt has been an excellent addition to Phoenix College over the last year, and I believe she will continue to lead PC with the same unbreakable commitment to higher education that she has shown in her time here, and dedication to serving students of all backgrounds,” said MCCCD Interim Chancellor, Dr. Steven R. Gonzales.

Prior to joining MCCCD, Britt served as the special assistant to the chancellor of the Virginia Community College System and previously served as the vice president of academic and student affairs at Reynolds Community College in Richmond, Virginia, for four years.

Britt holds a doctorate in higher education from the University of South Carolina, as well as a master’s degree in English from Northwestern State University and a bachelor’s degree in English from Charleston Southern University.

Britt will assume her new role on June 1, 2022.

Daily Independent

