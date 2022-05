If Drew Brees is truly thinking about coming back — and it’s impossible to tell from his Sunday tweet whether he is — the Saints have dibs on him, if they want him. According to the Saints, Brees remains on the team’s reserve/retired list. It happened after he reduced his base salary from $25 million to the minimum of $1.075 million in 2021, and then retired after June 1, splitting the cap charge associated with his departure over two years.

