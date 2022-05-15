ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County Assessor's Office rolls out strategic plan

The Maricopa County Assessor’s Office has completed a long-term strategic plan designed to make the organization as efficient and responsive as possible to county residents.

The plan centered on defining the office’s mission, vision and core values with the goal of being a “best in class” organization focused on fairness and equity, innovation and efficiency, and a one team approach, according to a press release.

“The goal was to create a unified direction that will enhance our work, improve how we serve, and define how we perform as one team,” said Maricopa County Assessor Eddie Cook.

The model will look to improve the office in six areas:
• Customer experience;
• Digital first;
• Process development and improvement;
• Proactive workload management;
• Culture development;
• Team development and collaboration.

The plan can be viewed at mcassessor.maricopa.gov.

