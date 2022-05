The Cincinnati Bengals and their safety, Jessie Bates, have yet to come to an agreement on a long-term contract. The team attempted to franchise tag Bates, but he’s refused and has stated publicly that he won’t attend training camp if he doesn’t have a contract in place. If the two sides can’t get something done, a trade could be on the horizon and the Philadelphia Eagles might be a team to watch.

