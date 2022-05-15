Mailer for City Council Candidate Vadim Mozyrsky Misquotes WW Profile
By Sophie Peel
4 days ago
Video ads and mailers sent out on behalf of Portland City Council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky misquote and mischaracterize an article WW wrote about Mozyrsky in April. One Mozyrsky mailer sent to voters quoted WW as writing: “Vadim Mozyrsky is the unifying force Portland is hungry for.”. That is...
Political newcomer Rene Gonzalez appears all but certain to be headed for a Portland City Council runoff against incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as he his narrow lead over best big-money-backed candidate Vadim Mozyrsky has held firm in one of the year’s most closely-watched local races. Gonzalez, a technology...
(Mason Trinca/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, May 18 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Hardesty's race for Portland City Council Position 3 could go to runoff in November.
UPDATE: Rene Gonzalez appears to have edged into Portland City Council runoff against Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty is headed for a runoff in the hotly contested three-way race for City Council as her main challengers, Rene Gonzalez and Vadim Mozyrsky, remained neck-and-neck for the second spot as ballots continued to be counted Wednesday.
Sometimes, home isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Kurt Schrader, a large-animal veterinarian, is the proud son of Clackamas County soil, but the place hasn’t been good to him in the current election. First, the county’s Democratic Party endorsed his rival, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, snubbing the homegrown...
Jessica Vega Pederson leads in early returns in the race for Multnomah County chair against fellow County Commissioners Sharon Meieran and Lori Stegmann. The trio of commissioners seek to succeed Deborah Kafoury, who was prevented by term limits from running again. Vega Pederson captured 38.62% of the vote in early...
GROCERS BAG BOOZE MEASURE: The Northwest Grocery Association announced May 17 it was withdrawing Initiative Petition 35, which would have allowed Oregon grocery stores to sell hard liquor. Conceding the end of the NGA’s campaign, president and CEO Amanda Dalton still insists consumers want the convenience of one-stop shopping. “Oregonians firmly believe that we should be able to buy liquor along with beer and wine at their local grocery stores as our neighbors in Washington and California are able to do,” Dalton says. The campaign paid $100,000 to a signature-gathering firm earlier this month but never officially launched the initiative. Now, the NGA has determined it couldn’t have gathered 112,000 valid signatures by July 8, the deadline for placing the measure on the November ballot, blaming “the challenges of COVID and court delays in certifying a [ballot] title.”
Challenger Jamie McLeod-Skinner massive margin over incumbent Kurt Schrader actually grew in updated results for the Democratic Primary race for U.S. Representative, 5th District. According to unofficial results released by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office at noon on Wednesday, May 18, McLeod-Skinner had 60.92% of the vote. Schrader,...
Progressive women won big in Oregon’s Democratic primaries Tuesday, while contested Republican races remained close with many ballots left to count. Former House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic primary for governor. Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, state Rep. Andrea Salinas and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner are winning their congressional primaries. McLeod-Skinner was on her way to […]
The post Oregon primary election: Progressive women win big, Republican races remain tight appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
In a contested election for president of Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals (OFNHP), medical technologist Jonathon Baker outpolled first-term incumbent Jodi Barschow, an RN at Kaiser Permanente. Baker, 31, is the first non-RN to lead OFNHP, which is an independent affiliate of American Federation of Teachers. He’s also...
The Capital Chronicle’s reporters and editors bring you the very latest on the state’s primary election. Please keep checking back for updates or stay with us as results become available.
The post Live Coverage: The latest on the 2022 Oregon primary election appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Results are coming in Tuesday for Oregon's 2022 primary election for the U.S. House of Representatives. This year, Oregon is adding a 6th Congressional District for the first time in four decades, which will include Salem, Newberg and some Portland suburbs. The decision to add a new seat was based on population growth data from the 2020 Census.
Farrah Chaichi, an intake and conflicts coordinator at a law firm, beat theater-owner Zelos Marchandt on Tuesday to win the Democratic primary to represent newly-drawn House District 35, a Washington County district that encompasses Beaverton and Aloha. In partial returns as of 8 p.m., Chaichi had 62% of votes tallied...
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan admonished Clackamas County election officials Tuesday night for failing to provide timely results from the May primary, calling the delays “unacceptable.”. As of 11 p.m., Clackamas County was the only one of Oregon’s 36 counties that had not reported results to the state...
Incumbent Kevin Barton on Tuesday held off public defense attorney Brian Decker, winning a second term as Washington County district attorney. In partial returns as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Barton led with 56% of votes tallied while Decker had 44% for the $268,726-a-year job. “I am a little bit emotional...
At least two hopefuls have publicly declared their intent to run for outgoing Clark County Councilor Julie Olson’s seat in the November election. The district’s boundaries, which finally received approval after months of deliberation, feature much of the suburbs north of Vancouver city limits west of state Route 503.
The Interstate Bridge Replacement (IBR) team has revealed its “solution” for a new Interstate 5 bridge. It is less than what the failed Columbia River Crossing (CRC) had a decade ago, with only four total vehicle lanes in each direction. The project will spend $5 billion of the...
Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson on Tuesday appeared to be fending off a challenge from criminal defense lawyer Spencer Todd who had campaigned on a message of reforming the criminal justice system. Partial returns showed Clarkson on track to defeat Todd. As of 10 p.m., Clarkson led with 54%...
Earlier this month, Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services produced a much-awaited report on the number of people in the county without permanent homes. That report, known as the point-in-time count, is a snapshot that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires of counties in exchange for federal funding for homeless services. As WW reported May 5, this year’s count showed a 50% increase since 2019 in the number of people who are “unsheltered”—that is, sleeping outside or in vehicles.
