Portland, OR

Mailer for City Council Candidate Vadim Mozyrsky Misquotes WW Profile

By Sophie Peel
WWEEK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo ads and mailers sent out on behalf of Portland City Council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky misquote and mischaracterize an article WW wrote about Mozyrsky in April. One Mozyrsky mailer sent to voters quoted WW as writing: “Vadim Mozyrsky is the unifying force Portland is hungry for.”. That is...

www.wweek.com

WWEEK

Murmurs: Grocers Bag Booze Measure

GROCERS BAG BOOZE MEASURE: The Northwest Grocery Association announced May 17 it was withdrawing Initiative Petition 35, which would have allowed Oregon grocery stores to sell hard liquor. Conceding the end of the NGA’s campaign, president and CEO Amanda Dalton still insists consumers want the convenience of one-stop shopping. “Oregonians firmly believe that we should be able to buy liquor along with beer and wine at their local grocery stores as our neighbors in Washington and California are able to do,” Dalton says. The campaign paid $100,000 to a signature-gathering firm earlier this month but never officially launched the initiative. Now, the NGA has determined it couldn’t have gathered 112,000 valid signatures by July 8, the deadline for placing the measure on the November ballot, blaming “the challenges of COVID and court delays in certifying a [ballot] title.”
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

While Home Forward’s Emergency Housing Vouchers Go Largely Unused, the Agency Gets a Cash Bailout for Tenants With Unpaid Rent

Earlier this month, Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services produced a much-awaited report on the number of people in the county without permanent homes. That report, known as the point-in-time count, is a snapshot that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires of counties in exchange for federal funding for homeless services. As WW reported May 5, this year’s count showed a 50% increase since 2019 in the number of people who are “unsheltered”—that is, sleeping outside or in vehicles.

