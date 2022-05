FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Purdue Fort Wayne picked up a 4-2 win over Butler on Tuesday (May 17) in non-league baseball play at Mastodon Field. The Mastodon pitching staff allowed just one hit and one walk over the final six innings. Braxton Wilson threw two perfect innings to get the win. He is 2-2. Mitchell Spencer, Brian Skelton, JD Deany and Rex Stills each tossed a scoreless frame. Stills picked up his first career save.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO