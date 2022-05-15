ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s terrifying,’ NC mom says as baby formula supplies dwindle and officials warn of price gouging

By Taylor Young
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Families across the U.S. are struggling to find infant formula as shelves remain bare.

Our state’s top prosecutor is warning North Carolina families of another potential issue.

“This is a basic human need,” said Carli Davis, the mother of baby twins. “Babies need to eat.”

Options for baby formula are slim at pharmacies and grocery stores across Charlotte.

EXPLAINER: What’s behind the baby formula shortage?

“It’s terrifying, terrifying,” Davis said.

To prevent stripping shelves clean, some stores have placed restrictions on the number of customers can take home at once.

“If you think about how hard families are struggling to feed one baby, just think feeding two or three or four babies because the limitations on buying formula at the store are the same, they don’t care how many babies you have, you get one can,” Davis said.

‘Try breastfeeding!’: Bette Midler slammed for comments on baby formula shortage

Davis is a mother of eight-month-old twins. She typically buys her formula from overseas, but even that has become more difficult in recent months.

“There are parents out there who are just starting their two or three months on solids, and that’s just terrible for their gut health,” Davis said.

The low inventory stems from ongoing supply chain issues and FDA recalls of major brands. While the shortage is expected to drive prices up, North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is warning consumers of price gouging.

Pediatricians warn of homemade baby formula dangers amid shortages

“I just want to send a strong signal to sellers in North Carolina: do not exploit this moment, do not try to make a quick buck on the back of desperate parents, because it is a law in North Carolina, and we will enforce it,” Stein said.

Some mothers are choosing to avoid stores altogether and creating baby formula in their own kitchens.

“I spend like an afternoon on a Sunday every other weekend making it and then I freeze for the week. It’s a lot of work on the day that you are making it, after that it’s kind of the same as using formula from a can, where you just scoop it in,” Davis said.

Baby formula shortage fueling spike in milk bank interest

As of Friday afternoon, Stein said his office has not yet received a complaint regarding a business price gouging baby formula.

For information on how to file a complaint visit: at https://ncdoj.gov/gouging or call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

fox46.com

Data shows nearly 50 hate groups operate across Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Data shows there are close to 50 hate groups operating in the Carolinas. Experts say these groups peddle racist ideas and values to followers on social media platforms empowering white supremacists like the 18-year-old Buffalo shooter. Authorities say Peyton Gendron targeted the Buffalo...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

