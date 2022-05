LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a judgment against Little Rock resident, Howard Gene Hickman, an unlicensed contractor, and his entity HGH Development LLC, for unlawfully misrepresenting services and taking more than $20,000 in fees from consumers without completing any roofing or remodeling services. The judgment orders Hickman to pay $165,747 in restitution, civil penalties and legal fees for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act (ADTPA) and the Home Solicitation Sales Act (HSSA).

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 16 HOURS AGO