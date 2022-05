Starrcast announced that Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Lex Luger, JJ Dillon, and Barry Windham will reunite for one last ride. The panel is being billed as the first and last time the Horsemen will be on stage together. One of the most popular groups in wrestling history, the group was formed in 1985 with the original members consisting of Flair, Arn, Tully, Dillon, and Ole Anderson. Windham was part of the group beginning in 1988 through 1991 while Luger was part of the group in 1987.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 21 HOURS AGO