Betty Ann Ashbrook, of Russell Springs, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at T.J. Samson Hospital, in Glasgow. She was 75 years of age. Betty was born at home, in Russell County, on November 23, 1946, daughter of the late Lewis and Dorothy Richards Robertson. She became a widow at a young age and became mother and father to seven children. Betty worked away from home doing factory work, grocery work and housekeeping for people, providing for her family all while running a tight ship at home. She was a nurturing, loving mother. As her children grew up and were married, Betty considered her sons and daughters-in-law as her own.

RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO