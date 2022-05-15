ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd & Charlotte Cardin Win Big at 2022 Juno Awards’ ‘Opening Night Awards’ (Full Winners List)

By Paul Grein
 4 days ago

The Weeknd and Charlotte Cardin each won multiple awards at the 2022 Juno Awards ’ ‘Opening Night Awards’ ceremony, which was held at Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto on Saturday (May 14). More than 40 awards were presented at the event, which is similar to the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, at which the bulk of their awards are presented. The tally included 24 first-time winners.

Cardin won three awards — artist of the year, single of the year for “Meaningless” and pop album of the year for her debut, Phoenix , which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

To win artist of the year, Cardin beat three of the world’s biggest pop stars — Justin Bieber , Shawn Mendes and The Weeknd — as well as rising star J.P. Saxe. Cardin is the first female artist to win artist of the year since Serena Ryder eight years ago. She’s the first female solo artist to win single of the year for a solo recording (not a collab) since Carly Rae Jepsen won nine years ago for the global smash “Call Me Maybe.”

Cardin led this year’s Juno nominations with six nods (one more than The Weeknd and Bieber, who had five each). The Montreal-born singer-songwriter sings pop, electro and jazz. Cardin, 27, was nominated for Juno Awards in 2018 for breakthrough artist of the year and songwriter of the year.

The Weeknd won two prizes. He took songwriter of the year for the third time and contemporary R&B recording of the year for “Take My Breath.” Only two other songwriters have won songwriter of the year (or its predecessor categories, composer of the year and best songwriter) three or more times. Jim Vallance won four times. Bryan Adams also won three times.

Producer WondaGurl and engineer Hill Kourkoutis each made Juno Awards history. WondaGurl became the first female to win producer of the year twice. She also won last year. Kourkoutis, who in March became the first female ever nominated for recording engineer of the year, is now the first female ever to win in that category.

Olivia Rodrigo ’s Sour won international album of the year. The 19-year old phenom accepted via a video. Rodrigo’s “good 4 u,” one of the biggest hits from the album, won international song of the year at the Brit Awards in February. In April, Rodrigo won three Grammys, including best pop vocal album.

Kaytranada , won won two Grammys in March 2021, won dance recording of the year for his non-album single “Caution.”

The Junos introduced a new category this year, underground dance single of the year, to draw attention to less mainstream sounds with roots in subgenres of electronic music. The inaugural winner was “Shadows in the Dark” by HNTR featuring Elliot Moss.

Canadian director Xavier Dolan won music video of the year for directing Adele’s “Easy on Me.”

Denise Jones, one of the most influential voices in Canada’s Black entertainment community, was posthumously awarded the 2022 Walt Grealis special achievement award. The award was accepted by her sons, Jesse and Jerimi.

Susan Aglukark received the 2022 Humanitarian Award for her commitment to improving the lives of children and youth in Northern Indigenous communities. Dallas Green received the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award for his support of MusiCounts and music education.

Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe and Ann Pornel hosted the celebration, which featured performances by Allison Russell (who won contemporary roots album of the year) and 2022 nominees Ruby Waters, Valley, Roxane Bruneau and 2020-21 Allan Slaight Juno masterclass shortlister Jesse Gold.

Simu Liu , star of the box-office smash Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings , will host the 2022 Juno Awards, which will air live on Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. This will be the first in-person Juno ceremony in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, this will be the first time the ceremony has been held in Toronto since 2011 – when Michael Bublé was crowned new artist of the year.

Mendes will be honored with a special international achievement award to honor his global impact in music. Deborah Cox will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Cox, best known for her 1998 R&B smash “Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here,” is the first Black female artist to receive that honor.

Fans can watch the 2022 Juno Awards on CBC-TV, CBC Gem , CBC Radio One, CBC Music and CBC Listen. The show will also stream globally on cbcmusic.ca/junos , CBC Music’s Facebook , YouTube and Twitter pages.

Here’s the full list of winners from the Juno Awards’ ‘Opening Night Awards.’

Artist of the year: Charlotte Cardin, Cult Nation*The Orchard

Single of the year: “Meaningless,” Charlotte Cardin, Cult Nation*The Orchard

Songwriter of the year: Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye

Jack Richardson producer of the year: WondaGurl

Recording engineer of the year: Hill Kourkoutis

Music video of the year: “Easy on Me,” Xavier Dolan (Adele), Columbia*Sony

International album of the year: Sour , Olivia Rodrigo, Universal

Breakthrough group of the year: Monowhales, True Records*ADA

Pop album of the year: Phoenix , Charlotte Cardin, Cult Nation*The Orchard

Dance recording of the year: “Caution,” Kaytranada, Sony

Underground dance single of the year: “Shadows in the Dark,” HNTR featuring Elliot Moss, mau5trap*AWAL

Electronic album of the year: Oasis Sky, TOR, Independent

Rock album of the year: Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album) , The Beaches, Universal

Metal/hard music album of the year: Bleed the Future , Archspire, Season of Mist*The Orchard

Alternative album of the year: When Smoke Rises , Mustafa Regent, Park Songs*Pirates Blend

Contemporary R&B recording of the year: “Take My Breath,” The Weeknd, XO*Universal

Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year: “24hrs,” Savannah Ré, 1Music*Universal

Rap single of the year: “Bold,” Charmaine, Warner

Country album of the year: What Is Life? , Brett Kissel, Warner

Adult contemporary album of the year: The Art of Falling Apart , Serena Ryder, ArtHaus*Warner

Adult alternative album of the year: Inwards & Onwards , Half Moon Run, Crystal Math*Universal

Reggae recording of the year: Easy Now , Kairo McLean, Willow Records*Independent

Jazz album of the year (group): Worldview , Avataar, InSound*Independent

Album artwork of the year: Mykaël Nelson (art director, designer, & illustrator), Nicolas Lemieux (art director & designer), Albert Zablit (photographer); Histoires Sans Paroles – Harmonium Symphonique – Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, conducted by Simon Leclerc, GSI Musique

Contemporary indigenous artist or group of the year: War Club, DJ Shub, Shub Music*The Orchard

Jazz album of the year (solo): Change of Plans , Will Bonness, Independent

Classical album of the year (solo artist): energeia , Emily D’Angelo, Deutsche Grammophon*Universal

Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year: No Greater Love , The Color, Dream Records*Universal

Classical album of the year (large ensemble): Solfeggio, L’Harmonie des saisons, conducted by Eric Milnes ft. Hélène Brunet, ATMA*Naxos

Comedy album of the year: Grandma’s Girl 姥姥的孩子 , Andrea Jin 金玉琪, 604*Fontana North

Children’s album of the year: Falling in Africa , Garth Prince, Prince Garth Music*Independent

Instrumental album of the year: That Tall Distance , David Myles, Little Tiny Records*Fontana North

Classical composition of the year: “Arras,” Keiko Devaux, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard

Vocal jazz album of the year: Now Pronouncing: Caity Gyorgy , Caity Gyorgy, La Reserve*Independent/The Orchard

Global music album of the year: Kalasö, Afrikana Soul Sister, Les Faux-Monnayeurs*Propagande/Believe

Album Francophone de l’année: Impossible à aimer , Cœur de pirate, Bravo Musique*Propagande/Believe

Traditional roots album of the year: Joyful Banner Blazing, Maria Dunn, Independent*Outside/Believe

Blues album of the year: Open Road , Colin James, Stony Plain*Fontana North/IDLA

Classical album of the year (small ensemble): Beethoven: Sonates pour violon et piano / Violin Sonatas Nos. 1, 2, 3 & 5 , Andrew Wan and Charles Richard-Hamelin, Analekta*F.A.B./The Orchard

Contemporary roots album of the year: Outside Child , Allison Russell, Fantasy Records*Universal

Traditional indigenous artist or group of the year: Kakike, Fawn Wood Buffalo, Jump*Amplified/Drumbeat/A-Train

