ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Motorcyclist dies after crash in St. George

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MU9GT_0feXoTbS00

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash Saturday in St. George.

The bike was traveling west on 700 South shortly before noon when an eastbound vehicle turned in front of it near 745 East, according to St. George Police.

READ: Driver arrested for allegedly crashing into pedestrian, UTA bus, car

The rider, a 21-year-old man whose name was not released, died from his injuries despite lifesaving efforts from a nurse who was nearby.

Police are investigating the crash. They said initial findings indicate that speed could have been a factor. They have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Suspect sentenced in St. George car wash stabbing

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – The suspect of a stabbing incident that left one man severely injured at a St. George car wash has been sentenced for his crime. Adam Faraci pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault as well as three misdemeanor charges relating to weapons and drugs last month. Faraci […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kjzz.com

'Do not approach': Police say St. George shoplifting suspects armed, dangerous

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Two suspects are outstanding after a shoplifting incident in St. George evolved into a drug bust the next day, police said. According to the St. George Police Department, officers on Sunday responded to a shoplifting-in-progress report at the Red Cliffs Mall. Security reported two males were seen stealing merchandise from Dillard's, and one of the individuals was allegedly carrying a handgun.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

More than $430K in drugs found stuffed in car speaker in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Washington City Police said their officers found hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs packed into a speaker box during a traffic stop. A probable cause statement said Washington City police stopped a car on I-15 because one of their brake lights was out and their license plate was partially covered.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Accidents
Local
Saint George, UT Crime & Safety
Saint George, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
State
Utah State
Gephardt Daily

Four injured in I-15 crash in southern Utah

NEW HARMONY, Utah, May 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash near New Harmony on I-15. Emergency responders from the New Harmony Valley Fire District assisted the Utah Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash, where one person was ejected, suffering major injuries, according to a post on its Facebook page.
NEW HARMONY, UT
iheart.com

2 Teens Die In Separate Sand Tragedies

Two teenage boys died in separate sand-related tragedies just days apart. Ian Spendlove, 13, of Santa Clara, Utah, was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park when it unexpectedly collapsed with him inside on Saturday (May 14), Utah State Parks confirmed in a blog post on Monday (May 16).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Gephardt Daily

Cedar City police stop bicyclist, nab California fugitive

CEDAR CITY, Utah, May 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City police have nabbed a California fugitive who was found bicycling late at night with drugs in his backpack. Monday at about 11 p.m., police stopped the 35-year-old man, who was pedaling with no reflectors or a light on his bicycle. Officers stopped him for his own good, said Cedar City Police spokesman Sgt. Clint Pollock, since cycling in the dark is not safe.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

‘Significant’ rockslide blocks roads in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A massive rock slide at Zion National Park is causing road blockages on Tuesday morning. Park officials say the “significant” rock slide occurred on Zion Scenic Drive, located north of the Grotto Hiking Trail. The rockslide blocked roadways, preventing shuttle buses from passing the area. The cause of the rockslide is […]
ACCIDENTS
KUTV

Silver Alert canceled for 89-year-old man in Salt Lake County

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Adolfo Amado was canceled Monday after officials said he was safely found in Mesquite, Nevada. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver-Alert has been activated for an 89-year-old man in Salt Lake County. Officials said Adolfo Amado was last seen Sunday around...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Gephardt Daily

Washington City police seek name to go with suspect photos

WASHINGTON, Utah, May 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington City police are asking for help identifying a suspect sought in multiple cases. “We are requesting assistance from citizens to help identify the male in these images,” says the WCPD statement, issued Monday morning on Facebook. “He is wanted for several crimes within Washington city.
WASHINGTON, UT
stgeorgeutah.com

Motorcycle crash kills rider on 700 South

ST. GEORGE — A male in his early 20s was killed as his motorcycle and a vehicle collided Saturday morning just before noon. The rider was westbound on 700 South in St. George, Tiffany Mitchell, St. George Police Public Information Officer, said. A silver vehicle was in the eastbound turn lane on 700 South and was turning into the Subway parking lot.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
stgeorgeutah.com

5 teens injured in UTV rollover crash in Enoch neighborhood

ENOCH — Five teenagers were taken to the hospital Friday night following a rollover crash on a residential street in Enoch involving a side-by-side utility vehicle. Enoch Police Chief Jackson Ames told Cedar City News the boys and girls in the group, all of whom are approximately 14 years old, were riding in the vehicle as it headed northbound on Driftwood Lane shortly before 10:30 p.m.
ENOCH, UT
stgeorgeutah.com

What’s up with the road work around the Red Cliffs Temple?

ST. GEORGE — As the Red Cliffs Temple continues to take shape in Washington Fields, it is not the only target of construction in the immediate area. Road work continues on a segment of 3000 East that runs by the temple while an extension of 1450 South connecting to 3560 South nears completion.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
stgeorgeutah.com

Unwanted guest arrested for attempted burglary in Cedar City after trying to get back in residence

CEDAR CITY — A man was arrested in Cedar City early Friday morning after he allegedly tried to regain entry to a residence that he had just been asked to leave. Siliva Ricky Tapusoa, 30, was booked into Iron County Jail shortly after 5:30 a.m. on suspicion of multiple charges, including attempted burglary of a dwelling, a third-degree felony, and misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, intoxication and making violent threats.
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Cedar City parents have concerns amid Iron Co. School District lawsuit

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Iron County School District is undergoing a lawsuit after one mother is claiming her children were reportedly released to a stranger, kidnapped and later found out-of-state. Evan Blandford says he now picks his nine-year-old son up right outside of the doors from South Elementary in Cedar City, after he […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy