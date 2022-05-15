ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Lower Town Arts and Music Festival creates opportunities for local businesses

By Kalea Anderson
wpsdlocal6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePADUCAH- The Lower Town Arts and Music Festival wrapped up on Saturday. Hundreds of people flocked to Paducah to take part. Local vendors and local businesses were able to take advantage of the increased foot traffic from the event. The festival features...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

theshoppersweekly.com

JCHS to hold Strawberry Festival and Plant Sale

The Jefferson County Historical Society will hold a Strawberry Festival, Plant Sale and Cruise-In from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 21. This is the fourth annual Strawberry Festival to be held at the Historical Village. Fresh strawberry desserts will be available for purchase. This year a plant and garden sale will be part of the event and a Cruise-In will add to the festivities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Facebook group helps local mothers find formula

PADUCAH — Hundreds of local mothers are rallying together to combat the baby formula shortage, and they're taking to Facebook to do it. The Facebook group “270 Mama Gang” is made up of more than 1,500 local mothers helping each other throughout the motherhood journey. Their latest challenge is finding baby formula.
PADUCAH, KY
kentuckytoday.com

FIRST-PERSON: A devastated community mourns

There’s no shortage of tragedies in our country — look at any news website, pick up any newspaper or turn you television on and usually you’ll learn about plenty of sad stories. But for those living in small town America, it seems as though the tragedies carry an extraordinary amount of grief.
PRINCETON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

City of Paducah accepting bids for 92 surplus properties

The City of Paducah is accepting sealed bids for the purchase and transfer of available surplus property for redevelopment. They said there are 92 parcels of property available from 13 neighborhoods that they would be accepting $1 minimum bids until 4 p.m. on May 25. The city said as an...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Bald Cross of Peace welcomes thousands for 30th Blessing of the Bikes

Thousands of bikers came together in Southern Illinois Sunday for the 30th annual Blessing of the Bikes at the Bald Knob Cross of Peace near Alto Pass. The first Blessing of the Bikes took place the first year there was a paved road to the cross. That year founders say about ninety-eight bikers attended. Every year since, they say it doubled.
ALTO PASS, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Food pantries supply families with baby formula during shortage

WINGO, KY — As the infant formula shortage continues, parents are looking for alternative ways to feed their children. Some parents are opting to try using breast milk from local donors. Others are looking into local food pantries. Churches and pantries across the Local 6 area are trying to...
WINGO, KY
KFVS12

Parade to close section of Main Street in Downtown Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 94/Main Street between U.S. 641-Business/4th Street and U.S. 641/12th Street will be closed for a special celebration on Wednesday afternoon, May 18. The street will be closed at approximately 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a parade to honor Murray High School graduates. The parade...
MURRAY, KY
KFVS12

Ballard County bridge to be replaced

LACENTER, Ky. (KFVS) - A bridge in Ballard County is now slated to be repaired now that some funding will be available through FEMA. The bridge on Brooking Road near LaCenter has been out of commission ever since it collapsed back in March 2021. “We had a series of flash...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Resource fair for tornado victims coming to Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A Disaster Recovery Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, May 21 for December 10-11 tornado victims. The event will be held at the Mayfield High School gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair is to allow families recovering from the storms nearly six...
MAYFIELD, KY
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Mysterious Suicides and Missing Persons Rattle Southern Missouri Town

Barbara Hall had already had the year from hell when her 26-year-old son Timmy Dees went missing in February. Dees had grown up in southeast Missouri, not far from Fredericktown, a city of 4,000, about 90 minutes south of St. Louis. But when he turned 18, he wanted to work and found few opportunities. He moved to the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur, where over the course of eight years he became a rigger, setting up stages for concerts. Music was his passion, and after becoming part of the stagehands' union, it looked like he would be able to make a living working in live-event production. He was about to buy a house, intent on becoming a family man. He didn't have a girlfriend, but that would work itself out.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Ballard Cops and Bobbers program held Saturday

The Ballard County Sheriff's Department Cops and Bobbers event was held Saturday morning near Kevil. Deputies worked side by side with kids, helping them bait, cast, hook, and release fish, all while bonding and learning that they are very much alike. The Sheriff's Department says fishing is an activity most...
BALLARD COUNTY, KY

Community Policy