ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo shooter Payton Gendron posted white supremacist manifesto

By Larry Celona
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The teenager accused of killing 10 people in the Buffalo supermarket massacre posted a rambling white supremacist manifesto only that spewed a racist philosophy and outlined his plans step by step.

Payton Gendron, who officials said traveled “several hours” claimed in a 180-page diatribe that he was “radicalized” on the internet while he was bored during the early days of the pandemic, not by any people he has met personally.

Through his “research,” the self-described white supremacist and anti-Semite came to see low white birth rates around the world as a “crisis” that “will ultimately result in the complete racial and cultural replacement of the European people,” he wrote.

Investigators believe the manifesto is authentic and matches key personal details of the suspect and how the crime unfolded, law enforcement sources told The Post. They are still waiting to get a computer owned by Gendron, the sources said.

He mentioned other racially motivated killings and said he “mostly agreed” with Brenton Harrison Tarrant , who livestreamed his own attack that killed 51 people attending a New Zealand mosque in March 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pmgsw_0feXoBxc00
Ten people are reported dead so far in the mass shooting.
BRANDON WATSON/EPA

He said he started planning the attack in January and chose the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo because “it has the highest black population percentage” by Zip code and it wasn’t far away from his Southern Tier home. A section of the manifesto details his step-by-step plans for the day, including the corned beef hash he would eat for breakfast, how he would drive to Buffalo and scout out the supermarket, the way he would wear his body armor and carry his gun and how he would post a livestream online.

He allegedly carried out the attack at 3 p.m. instead of the planned 4 p.m. The madman also stopped his attack before a planned rampage through the neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0rRn_0feXoBxc00
Payton Gendron appears during his arraignment in Buffalo City Court.
Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLw5B_0feXoBxc00
Payton Gendron is believed to have released a 180-page manifesto.
Mark Mulville/The Buffalo News/AP

Of the 13 people he shot at the supermarket, 11 were black, officials said, including a “hero” security guard and former Buffalo cop who was among those killed.

He uses almost 100 pages to describe his guns, body armor, gear and clothing choices in minute detail. The manifesto includes photos of sketch comedian Sam Hyde holding a gun.

Comments / 32

TEE T
4d ago

don't hide him in jail .show us how bad he is in general population without a gun or body armor

Reply(8)
23
Republican User
4d ago

Hmmm .. maybe the FBI should be scanning social media for this type of behavior rather than looking for parents at school board meetings advocating for their kids !

Reply(4)
7
KingBlue Sholtz
3d ago

His Parents Are Racist That Raised Him.🇺🇸💯 They Preached Hate of Blacks In there Household. Karma will Prevail 🙏🏾🙏🏾💯on His Family. They Are Wrong The Way They Raised Jimmy 🤮🇺🇸This The Out come

Reply
2
Related
insideedition.com

These Are the 10 Victims of the Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

New details are emerging about the 10 victims of the hate-fueled mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood over the weekend. The victims range in age from 32 to 86 — all lives cut short amid the senseless tragedy. Three other people, a 20-year-old, a 50-year-old and a 55-year-old, were also injured in the shooting.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo shooting victim was picking up son’s birthday cake: family

One of the slain victims of Buffalo’s hate-fueled rampage was picking up a special surprise birthday cake for his son when he was killed, grieving relatives said Monday. Andre Mackniel, 53, was among the 10 black people killed at a Tops Friendly Market when alleged white supremacist Payton Gendron, 18, opened fire there Saturday afternoon.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police surround home of Buffalo mass shooter

CONKLIN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of law enforcement officials were at the home of the Buffalo mass shooting suspect in Conklin, N.Y., near Binghamton, Saturday night. By sunset, the home owned by Payton Gendron’s parents was surrounded by authorities of all levels — as high as the FBI. Agents and officers could be seen going […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Gun used in Buffalo supermarket shooting was bought legally but modified, governor says

The weapon used in the mass-shooting in Buffalo was obtained legally but was modified later with “illegal magazines” available on sale in other states like Pennsylvania, according to New York Governor Kathy Hochul.The magazines used in the attack are not allowed to be sold in New York, officials said.An 18-year-old white male from New York opened fire at a Tops Friendly supermarket in Buffalo on Sunday shot at least 13 people, out of which 11 were Black, Buffalo police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.Calling the gunman “a white supremacist”, Ms Hochul said he terrorised New York’s second-largest city in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Hyde
US News and World Report

Gunman Kills 10 in Live-Streamed Racial Attack at Supermarket in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (Reuters) - An 18-year-old white gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three on Saturday at a grocery store in a Black neighborhood of upstate New York, before surrendering after what authorities called an act of "racially motivated violent extremism." Authorities said the suspect, who was armed...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacist#Guns#Violent Crime#Anti Semite#European#The Post#Epa
2 On Your Side

The threat of white supremacy in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Almost immediately after the 18-year-old male shot 13 people, killing 10 was apprehended, authorities in Buffalo made clear he was acting as, what they call, a “lone wolf”. He came in from Conklin, New York – nearly a four-hour drive – but a team...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber Comments On Buffalo Shooting During Concert In NY

Justin Bieber spoke about the recent shooting in Buffalo during a concert in the city, just hours after the tragedy. The pop star labeled racism "diabolical" while pausing his performance to discuss the incident. “There’s so much division in this world,” Bieber told the crowd, in a video shared on...
BUFFALO, NY
Washington Examiner

Swalwell ripped for posting 4-year-old's reaction to Buffalo shooting

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) is under fire after using his 4-year-old's reaction to the recent fatal Buffalo shooting to push for gun reform. "My 4-year-old just FaceTimed to ask what I'm doing to 'help the people in Buffalo' and 'why did the bad man do this?' Absolutely gutting," Swalwell posted to Twitter on Monday.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy