ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have arrested a woman for not complying with an investigation into a deadly hit-and-run on North Winton Road in February. The Rochester Police Department said that 38-year-old Fatimah Holiday was the owner of the car that struck and killed Richard Massey Jr. as he walked out of his vehicle. Police haven't yet identified a suspect who may have been driving the car.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO