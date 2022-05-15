ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Protesters rally for 'Bans Off Our Bodies' day of action

By Olivia Michael
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nu3pl_0feXmoGF00

A sea of protesters gathered at Legislative Plaza Saturday afternoon, joining others across the nation rallying for abortion rights.

"I think what's behind that political hot issue is that ultimately it's around who has the political power to make those decisions around your body," said Executive Director of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood, Francie Hunt. "Is it the government or is it you and your family?"

The 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest was one of many throughout the country. In Tennessee, rallies also took place in Memphis, Chattanooga, and Knoxville.

This comes after the recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealed the court could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

Hunt said, "and that's very troubling for us here in Tennessee because that would trigger a ban here within our own state." Tennessee's trigger law would ban most abortions with very few exceptions.

Armed with signs and megaphones, the crowd marched to the Federal Courthouse where they heard from women who shared stories about their own abortions.

Many expressed their concern for women in Tennessee should the state's trigger law go into effect.

"You can't ban abortions, you can only ban safe ones and- as people who take care of patients in the community-we must take every step that our patients get their health care in the safest and most accessible way possible," said Dr. Ruth Wang, one of several doctors in attendance.

"The more they take it away the unsafer it's going to be," said Barbara Kershaw, who attended the rally with her daughter. "I mean, do you really want women going somewhere to have it unsafe? I mean, that's the whole point of it- keep it safe."

The event wasn't without some push-back. Some pro-life protesters were also in attendance, but law enforcement and security insured the event remained safe for all.

As the future remains uncertain, activists say they'll continue to fight for safe and legal abortions.

Comments / 13

Peter Woodmann
4d ago

Why don't people use birth control instead of killing unborn babies.

Reply
13
Related
wmot.org

Federal judge strikes down Tennessee bathroom signage law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has struck down Tennessee’s first-of-its-kind law requiring businesses to post special signs if they allow transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger on Tuesday makes permanent her previous decision from July...
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
beckersasc.com

Tennessee physician permanently barred from prescribing schedule II and III drugs

Manchester, Tenn., physician David Florence, DO, agreed to be permanently barred from prescribing schedule II and most schedule III controlled substances, the Justice Department said May 18. Dr. Florence was alleged to have prescribed controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose, the department said. He was also alleged to have...
MANCHESTER, TN
wilsonpost.com

'Edwards Boys' and pal pulled off Tennessee’s last stagecoach heist

As motorists wind their way along a high ridge of Highway 70 North in Putnam County from Cookeville toward Carthage, they may spy a Tennessee Historical Commission sign about one-and-three-quarter miles shy of the Smith County line on the right side of the road that proclaims: Last Stagecoach Hold-Up. The...
LEBANON, TN
Nashville Scene

Tennessee Supreme Court Finds Gov. Lee's Education Savings Account Program Constitutional

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Supreme Court decided that Gov. Bill Lee’s Education Savings Account program is constitutional after it was held up in court for two years. The Education Savings Account Pilot Program, also called the ESA Act, was controversial legislation from Gov. Lee that barely passed in 2019. The law would allow for certain students in Davidson and Shelby counties to receive public education funds to attend private schools. Both counties sued the state on the grounds that it violates the Tennessee Constitution by targeting Nashville and Memphis.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

‘I smell marijuana’: cops’ warrantless searches targets poor, minority Tennessee communities

Every day in Tennessee and across the country, citizens are being stopped, searched and seized solely on the power of three words: I smell marijuana. “A whole heck of a lot of cops are going to say today, ‘I smell marijuana,’ ” Knoxville criminal defense attorney Mike Whalen said. Under the law in Tennessee and a […] The post ‘I smell marijuana’: cops’ warrantless searches targets poor, minority Tennessee communities appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#Abortions#Roe V Wade#Protest#The Federal Courthouse
Tennessee Lookout

Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General

When a Bearden homeowners association blew the whistle on the high levels of opiates a Food City grocery store pharmacy was shelling out to pill mill patients, the company’s chief executive officer called it a lie. When a Knoxville weekly newsmagazine reported the Westwood Homeowners Association’s claims and exposed a slew of opiate-related crimes in […] The post Food City seeks to spread blame in opioid lawsuit brought by Tennessee Attorney General appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
WATE

Metcalf Bottoms of Sevier County

How forensic investigators cracked a 23-year-old …. Patient personal information found at abandoned Clinton …. Wife of local fallen officer visits law enforcement …
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
iheart.com

These Tennessee Cities Are Among The Best Places To Live In 2022

Tennessee has no shortage of amazing communities, both big and small, that many people are proud to call home. But how do they measure up to other cities around the country?. U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 150 most populous metropolitan areas around the U.S. to determine which areas are the best places to live in 2022, using data such as quality of life, job market and desirability. Four cities in the Volunteer State made the list, with one even cracking the Top 25 overall.
TENNESSEE STATE
themoorecountynews.com

Fastest-growing counties in Tennessee

Compiled a list of the fastest growing counties in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

Will juveniles charged with dog beating be tried as adults?

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The District Attorney General for Bradley County is addressing an issue brought up by the public in a gruesome dog abuse case. Two 16 year olds were charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals over a video showing a boy beating a dog to death with a stick.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Wing Target Committing Friday Coming Off Visit To Knoxville

Texas small forward D.J. Jefferson is making his college commitment Friday, On3’s Joe Tipton first reported Tuesday. Jefferson visited Knoxville last weekend and will decide between Tennessee, Wake Forrest and Washington State. Last weekend has already been a fruitful recruiting weekend for Rick Barnes and his staff. New York...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy