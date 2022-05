SUNY Oswego has announced the appointment of Laura M. Spenceley, Ph.D., as dean of the School of Education, effective June 1, 2022. Reporting to the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, Spenceley will serve as an important member of the academic affairs leadership team, including the President's Council. She will support the recruitment, development and evaluation of faculty and staff in the School of Education; oversee the implementation of programs within the School of Education; and work with department chairs, faculty and staff to develop new programs and improve existing programs.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO