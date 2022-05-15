ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

Jeremiah Ellis: 9-year-old boy shot dead inside grandmother's apartment in Skokie

By Nate Rodgers
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSKOKIE, Illinois - A 9-year-old boy who was shot dead inside an apartment in Skokie was killed...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 36

Carmen Joplin
2d ago

JJ thats harsh to say that about that little boy.Every young black male is not in the drug game.All you had to say is My Condolences to the family of little Jeremiah.

Reply
5
JJ
3d ago

Bad journalism. No facts reported! Gramma lived to say he was a good boy. No doubt it was drug money owed by absent parent(s)! Someone they know. Where is journalism! Heck, I could type this story off a police scanner!

Reply
6
Mel B
2d ago

Skokie is slowly turning in a mini Chicago. Poor kid someone failed you by bringing tragedy to their family’s doorstep 😢

Reply
4
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 70, reported missing from Chicago's Tri-Taylor neighborhood

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man reported missing from the Tr-Taylor neighborhood. Albert Calvin, 70, was last seen Tuesday in the 2200 block of West Harrison Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Calvin, who was visiting from suburban Richton Park, was...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Skokie, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Skokie, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

12-year-old and two 14-year-olds are charged with trying to rob man in Lincoln Park; another violent robbery is reported nearby

Five people, including a 12-year-old boy and two 14-year-old boys, chased and tried to rob a man in Lincoln Park on Monday night, according to police. The incident unfolded about 45 minutes after five people brutally beat, kicked, and robbed another man just a few blocks away in Lakeview. Detectives are working to determine if the same group committed both crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 17, charged with attempted carjacking in Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A teenager was charged in connection with an attempted carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Hyde Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was arrested around 1:41 p.m. less than an hour after police said he tried to steal a vehicle from a 37-year-old man in the 1500 block of East Harper Court, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Inside#Police#Violent Crime#Fox 32 Chicago
CBS Chicago

Man in critical condition following shooting in Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is critically wounded after being shot while outside in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday morning. Police said around 9:02 a.m., the victim, 37, was standing outside on the 1400 block of West 72nd Place when an unknown offender in a silver sedan stopped near the victim and fired shots in his direction. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and groin and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Tow truck driver shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A tow truck driver was shot Wednesday afternoon on Chicago’s South Side. The shooting happened in West Englewood near 69th Street and South Hermitage Avenue. Neighbors say that prior to the shooting, a group of tow truck drivers were seen arguing amongst themselves. Not too long after that, several gunshots rang out.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teens charged with carjacking Chicago rideshare drivers at gunpoint

CHICAGO - Two teenage boys are facing charges in the armed carjackings of a pair of rideshare drivers on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were identified by police as the suspects who took a 26-year-old rideshare driver's vehicle at gunpoint Saturday in the 5600 block of South Indiana Avenue, officials said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot several times in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 37-year-old was standing outside around 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of West 72nd Place when a silver sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting in his direction, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS 58

Milwaukee mom speaks out after 2 brothers murdered hours apart on the same street

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Milwaukee's violent weekend claimed the lives of two brothers. They were both killed Friday, May 13, near 22nd Keefe. Robin McNeal says she's a broken-hearted mother. "Nobody should deserve this pain," McNeal said. McNeal could barely look at her son's photo up against a tree near a...
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while sitting on a porch Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The teen was on the porch around 11:10 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when he heard shots and was hit in the hand with gunfire, police said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy