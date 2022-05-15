ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

S.A.V.E met in Jefferson City to bring awareness to fentanyl to opioid abuse

By Marina Diaz
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dmega_0feXkvGW00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

S.A.V.E held a meeting at the capitol Saturday to highlight awareness and prevention tactics in the on-going opioid and fentanyl crisis.

Parents, DEA agents and anti-drug activists spoke at the meeting and shared emotional stories about their own experiences with addiction.

The founder of S.A.V.E, Gail Daniel, said she started her mission after her 20-year-old daughter passed away from an overdose.

Daniel said that she started S.A.V.E as a heroin awareness and prevention ministry but it's turned more to fentanyl because that's what we are dealing with now.

The DEA's website said that fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that, "is approximately 50 times more potent than heroin, and 100 times more potent than morphine."

Miles Aley is the Assistant Special Agent at the Kansas City DEA's office, and he told ABC 17 News that just one pill can kill you.

"Four out of 10 of the pills that we've seized this last year and submitted to our laboratory contained the lethal dose of fentanyl," Aley said.

Aley said that the men and women at the DEA are committed to fighting this epidemic. "They are out there on the streets right now and around the country and around the world and they will relentlessly pursue the people who seek to profit from these poisons on our streets," Aley said.

Both the DEA and the founder of this event want distributors of the drugs to be held accountable, and Daniel wants at home pill-presses to be removed from online retailers, and attributes them to the increase of accidental overdoses.

"I'm not sure if it's one company that sells them, I don't know, but they can make any pill, Xanax, Percocet, you name it, they can out the marker on it, press it, and it's fentanyl," Daniel said.

The National Fire Protection Agency reported that there is one call every eight seconds for an overdose.

Columbia Firefighters said that this statistic aligns with what they are seeing. The Columbia Police Department reported 18 overdose related deaths in 2020, and there have already been 18 this year.

The post S.A.V.E met in Jefferson City to bring awareness to fentanyl to opioid abuse appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
Columbia, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
Jefferson City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police confirm officers recovered inert grenade last week in downtown Columbia flowerbed

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has confirmed officers recovered an inert grenade in downtown Columbia last week. Police responded to the 700 block of East Broadway around noon on May 11. Witnesses at the scene told ABC 17 News the device was found in a flowerbed in front of Central Bank. A bomb The post Police confirm officers recovered inert grenade last week in downtown Columbia flowerbed appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Heroin#Dea#S A#Opioid Overdose#The Kansas City Dea#Abc 17 News
KOMU

Jefferson City church recalls destructive tornado 3 years later

JEFFERSON CITY - The three-year anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that struck Jefferson City is this Sunday, May 22. One of the buildings that was completely destroyed was Community Christian Church off Ellis Boulevard. The three-year anniversary hits close to home for Glen Gessley, who has been a member at...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
kjluradio.com

Boone County man, woman charged in Camden County drug bust

A Boone County man and woman are charged in connection with a drug bust in Camden County last week. On Friday, the Camden County Sheriff’s office announced that they’d stopped a driver on Osage Beach Parkway and found narcotics in the vehicle. Their investigation led deputies to the Hawk’s Nest Lodge, where the driver was staying. Deputies found controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and stolen goods that had been taken from the Osage Beach area. Two people were arrested.
5 On Your Side

Missing central Missouri woman could be heading to St. Louis with non-custodial son

FULTON, Mo. — A missing Fulton, Missouri, woman with schizophrenia may be on her way to St. Louis with her non-custodial son, police said Tuesday. According to an Endangered Silver Advisory, Gladys Bowers, 68, was reported missing last Monday morning, May 8, from the residential care facility where she lives. She hasn't been seen since and did not take her medication with her.
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia murder suspect seeks change of venue in trial

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia murder suspect wants his case moved out of Boone County. An attorney for Curtis Lewis says media coverage of the shooting outside Vibez Lounge in Feb. 2020 will make it hard to get an impartial jury. Police say Lewis shot and killed security guard Tershawn Kitchen in February of 2020 The post Columbia murder suspect seeks change of venue in trial appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

(Fulton, MO) – Police in central Missouri’s Fulton have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 68-year-old woman. Gladys Bowers left her residential care facility without taking her medication and is believed to have traveled to the St. Louis area with her non-custodial son. She’s a black female, five-foot-seven, about 150 pounds, wears a blonde wig, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jacket, and white shoes. She suffers from schizophrenia with auditory and visual hallucinations and is known to be violent. Anyone with information should immediately call 9-1-1.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy