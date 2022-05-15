ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Local artists collaborate to decorate the Friendly City

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgCve_0feXkrjc00

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Artists from the Ohio Valley and beyond gathered in Wheeling to create something special.

Over on 15 th Street they have been hard at work, using their unique talents to paint murals.

For news updates follow Ashley on Twitter .

Each artist created a design and spent hours bringing it to life.

Event planner Logan Schmitt says it is always great when we come together, learn, and collaborate.

So, this is Clientele Art Studio and it’s a gallery and event space. There’s a little bar as well and a retail section.

Basically, we got a bunch of four by 8-foot plywood sheets that we primed a bunch of local artists came out and we’re painting them and they’re going to be put in different city parks and then potentially on different buildings and public areas of Wheeling.

Logan Schmitt, Event Planner

He says his goal is to provide Wheeling with more public art and inspire the community.

As well as showcase the talented artists who made the murals.

So keep an eye out because those will be popping up around the Friendly City shortly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
weelunk.com

Celebrate Preservation Month With These Five Franzheim Buildings

You don’t have to be a student of architecture to appreciate the wealth of historic buildings in Wheeling. While the skyline has changed a bit over the years, many of these gems remain intact and are home to businesses, civic organizations, or private residences. Many architects have left their mark on Wheeling, but few have become household names. By designing awe-inspiring buildings that have stood the test of time, Edward Bates Franzheim has done just that. Let’s take a look at five buildings that are emblematic of this ‘bon vivant’ 1 of Wheeling.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Multi-million dollar event back in person in Chester

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A multi-million dollar event is back in person in Hancock County. The Fall Bash hosted by Chester Volunteer Fire Department will be held in person following a cancellation and a virtual event due to the pandemic. This event brings in 12,000 to 15,000 people and includes prizes that range from guns, […]
CHESTER, WV
WTRF- 7News

The oldest American Legion in the US finds a place to call home

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– The American Legion has brought Veterans together for generations and one local post is known as the oldest in the United State of America.  Wheeling’s American Legion Post 1 has officially found a place to call home.   The group consists of 300 members.   After years of uncertainty the organization […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Black Bear reportedly spotted in Belmont County city

A Facebook user in the St.Clairsville Ohio Facebook group posted in the group this morning that they saw a black bear in the city. The user claims the black bear ran across main street in front of the courthouse and went past the police station. You can see the photos of the reported black bear […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Entertainment
Wheeling, WV
Government
City
Wheeling, WV
WTRF- 7News

Steve-O coming to West Virginia in July

Charleston, WV (WOWK) — Steve-O, JACKASS star, comedian and author, will make a tour stop at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center in Summer 2022. Outback Presents and Steve-O will bring “The Bucket List Tour” to The Theater in the Convention Center on Saturday, July 16. The multimedia comedy show will feature wild stunts and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Bear seen ambling through St. Clairsville

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) A black bear was seen walking past the St. Clairsville Police Department and the Belmont County Heritage Museum at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. Someone took pictures and posted them on social media. You can see the photos of the reported black bear here. Black Bear reportedly spotted in Belmont County city It was […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city ordered to stop saying The Lord’s Prayer

 A West Virginia city has been ordered to stop reciting The Lord’s Prayer at its council meetings. A federal judge in Charleston ruled that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment. The clause prohibits government from favoring one religion over others. […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wreaths Across America Mobile Exhibit stops in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit made a stop in Steubenville Monday. Their mission is to educate people and remember the sacrifice of those who served past and present.  The entire unit is full of the history of the Wreaths and how it was founded and what the 10 bouquets stand for. […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Public Art#Clientele Art Studio
Your Radio Place

Farmhouse on 40 to have book signing from author in Belmont

BELMONT, Ohio – The Farmhouse on 40 will host a special book signing from author William Flood. He authored the book, “Driving The National Road and Route 40 Then and Now.”. The Book Talk and book signing will take place on the front porch of the home and...
BELMONT, OH
WTRF- 7News

Summer meal program feeds Ohio County kids all summer long

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– When schools break for summer vacation, the last thing kids should have to worry about is where they’ll get their next meal.    *** Find a site near you*** This program makes sure that kids have access to nutritious meals even when school is not in session.  The Ohio County Schools […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Kids will enjoy their summer with the Summer Swim Pass Program

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Summer is just around the corner and that means area pools will be looking for some fun in the sun. Now you can help some area children do just that. In memory of their parents, the Calissie family is once again spearheading the summer swim pass program. They are seeking donations from area businesses and individuals to provide passes for kids who […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Kick off your future at the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)– Finding a job opportunity can be tough. You send in application after application and sometimes you never hear back. At the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair local companies were on the hunt to fill openings.   There were many great companies at the Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair with countless […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Celebrating EMS Week means more to one local department

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) First responders are celebrating EMS week right now, but it means more to one local department. Steubenville Fire just started running an ambulance service. For the past 19 months first responders have been “Rising to the Challenge” for residents in need in the city. Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi says it’s a huge […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Invasive, toxic hammerhead worms spotted in Ohio

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An invasive species with a ferocious name has been spotted in Northeast Ohio. Sam McCoy was out in his backyard in Garrettsville Saturday, when he found a couple hammerhead worms underneath some lumber. “I knew as soon as I saw them exactly what they were,” McCoy said, mentioning he had […]
GARRETTSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

High schoolers get a taste of the musical greats: The good and the bad

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — John Marshall and Wheeling Park students filled into the J.B. Chambers Performing Arts stage for a festival!  For a majority of these high schoolers, this was the first time getting a taste of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra. But they also got a taste of prejudice sweetly sung and violins carrying tunes that once […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Indian Creek buildings to be demolished; repurposed for campus needs

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Indian Creek students are all moved into their new building.The old buildings will be gaining a new purpose on the Wintersville Campus. The Buchanan Building that housed Wintersville Elementary and the former Indian Creek High School are being demolished. The old elementary building will be an expanded version of the detention pond […]
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

38K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy