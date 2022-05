A new search was conducted over the weekend at the last known location of a Vernon Parish man who has been missing for two and a half years. Detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office and its Narcotics Task Force partnered with members of the Community United Effort (CUE) Search & Rescue organization based out of Wilmington, N.C., to conduct an extensive search of an area in Sandy Hills that is believed to be the last known whereabouts of Bradley Stracener.

1 DAY AGO