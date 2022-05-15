ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

UWS baseball falls to Crown in MIAC Championship

WDIO-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) was taking on Crown College in the MIAC Championship series. Having won the first game UWS needed...

WDIO-TV

UWS softball Kaela Kraemer named 2022 NFCA All-Region second team

The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) softball junior Kaela Kraemer has been named 2022 NFCA All-Region second team. Kramer had one of her best seasons yet, hitting .453 with 56 runs scored, nine doubles, four triples 71 stolen bases. Which was an NCAA DIII best. She helping the the Yellowjackets...
WDIO-TV

Superior softball pitches no-hitter, Esko wins on Wednesday

The Superior softball team was visiting Proctor on Wednesday, while Esko faced Cloquet. The Spartans Emma Raye would hit a home run in her first at bat. That solo homer would be the difference as Superior's Haley Zembo would pitch a no hitter, in the 5-0 win. Esko hosted Cloquet,...
ESKO, MN
WDIO-TV

UWS baseball has six players earn All-UMAC Honors

Six different University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) baseball players earned All-UMAC Honors on Tuesday. All of which have been placed on the 2022 All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference teams, including four on the first team. The list includes seniors Ryan Rodriguez and Bryce Flanagan, along with sophomores Isaac Fugere and Ben...
WDIO-TV

Eight athletes sign National Letters of Intent at Duluth East

Eight different athletes from Duluth East signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers. The list includes Ian Morse who is heading to Saint Michael's College for DII cross country skiing. "We obviously have great athletics here and we have a great ski team. This...
WDIO-TV

Plante nominated for All-USA Today player of the year

Hermantown Hawks superstar Zam Plante has been named to the All-USA Today High School Sports Award Hockey Team. The forward lead the Hawks last season, in his junior year, with 24 goals. He joins 23 other players from across the country on the squad. He is also a nominee for...
WDIO-TV

Wolfpack girl's lacrosse battle back for win against Stealth

The Duluth Wolfpack girl's lacrossse team was taking on the Proctor/Hermantown stealth on Tuesday. Stealth got off to an early 4-1 lead with goals from Gabbie Arnston, and Jessi Kukowski. Hannah Martin would score in the Wolfpacks come from behind 12-9 win.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth FC steam past Minnesota Twin Stars

The Duluth FC soccer team was at home Wednesday evening taking on the Minnesota Twin Stars. Duluth would come out to play in this game with a dominant first half. Blake Perry would lead the way with two first half goals. Along with tallies from Sam Thorton, and Santiago Erazo.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

WCHA releases 2022-23 composite schedule

The WCHA released their composite 2022-23 schedule on Monday. The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) womens hockey first conference game of the season is set for Friday October 7th, in their home opener against Minnesota State, at Amsoil Arena. Then mark your calanders for the National Championship rematch game between...
WDIO-TV

Up North: Denfelds Hartley Bauer heading to Nationals for Rock Climbing

Imagine being in a rock climbing competition two and a half hours from home, driving back and attending your high school prom all in the same day. Well that’s exactly what one Duluth Denfeld climber experienced. Hartley Bauer has been rock climbing for seven plus years. While the sport...
DULUTH, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Nichole Benson to lead New Richmond High School

Human Resources Director Holly Butler announced the School District of New Richmond has hired New Richmond native Nichole Benson to be the new principal at the high school replacing Tom Wissink who resigned to take over as district administrator for the School District of Campbellsport. Benson, a graduate of New...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
WDIO-TV

Congdon Park Elementary hosts “Bike Rodeo”

Congdon Park Elementary hosted a “Bike Rodeo” Tuesday evening at Ordean East Middle School. More than 100 kids showed up to ride bikes, learn about safety, and win some raffle prizes. Event organizer Katie Benziger said getting all the kids out was kid for there physical health as...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Proctor seniors walk down memory lane at their elementary schools

The graduating class from Proctor visited their former elementary schools, Bay View and Pike Lake, in their caps and gowns to celebrate their last days of high school with elementary kids and former teachers. This was a part of the annual grad walk. WDIO caught up with the class Salutatorian,...
DULUTH, MN
KDHL AM 920

Historic Bridges Fail to Withstand Raging Rivers in Minnesota

Rivers raging with excess spring snowmelt and rainfall have all combined to cause trouble for several historic bridges in Minnesota. You gotta respect Mother Nature here in Minnesota, right? A year ago, much of the state was embroiled in a massive drought that caused many rivers, streams, and waterfalls to slow to a trickle. On top of that, lightning strikes then sparked several massive wildfires that charred thousands of dry acres of forest.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Marley Mousseau

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for Wednesday May 18: Marley Mousseau. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Anneliese

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Arrives In Duluth Ahead Of Commissioning

Originally published May 16 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul arrived in Duluth Monday morning. The Navy will commission the Freedom-class littoral combat ship this Saturday. In 2019, the Navy christened and launched the ship into Wisconsin’s Menominee River. Once commissioned, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul will operate mostly near shore, doing things like clearing mines or tracking down small ships or submarines. The inside of these ships is 40% open, so they can be reconfigured in a number of ways to support a variety of missions. This is the second ship named Minneapolis-St. Paul. The first was a Los Angeles-class attack submarine that served from 1984 to 2008. Two other ships have been named for just Minneapolis and two for St. Paul.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

GMN Birthdays: 5/13/22

The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, the Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during Good Morning Northland!
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Lake Superior College holds first in-person commencement since the start of pandemic

Lake Superior College hosted it’s Spring Commencement ceremony at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Monday afternoon. More than 800 students graduated at the first in-person commencement ceremony since the start of the pandemic. Graduates came from across the United States and from others other countries as well including Brazil,...
DULUTH, MN

