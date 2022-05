If you are looking to run for office in Minnesota, the filing period is now open. That applies to city, state, federal, or county offices. Duluth City Councilor Arik Forsman officially filed for Minnesota State House District 8B on Tuesday. He was the 10th person to file for the day. Alicia Kozlowski is running for the same seat, making her candidacy official also.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO