Candidates battle over U.S. Senate seat

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 100 people gathered in front of Orlando City Hall on Saturday afternoon, and later shut down the streets all in the name of abortion rights. It's part of a national movement called "Bans Off Our Bodies."
Governor Ron DeSantis has stated that he intends for the State of Florida to take control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District rather than the local governments, according to the Orlando Sentinel. DeSantis recently signed a law that will lead to the dissolution of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which...
SANFORD, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday reiterated his promise that Florida’s taxpayers will not take on Walt Disney World’s debt when and if the Reedy Creek Improvement District dissolves in 2023, teasing that he may have some legislative measures in place to prevent that from happening.
At the end of last week, moveBuddha released its Florida state migration report includes the latest 2022 search data to see which cities are the most popular this year and also reviews past trends to give us a few more insights. Key findings from the Florida Migration Report include:. Nearly...
Matthew’s Hope in Winter Garden says since the pandemic, they saw a 500 percent jump in the number of people using their services. Then it all leveled off. Now it’s skyrocketing again all because of the rental crisis.
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday the state, rather than any local government, would take control of a taxing district that benefits Walt Disney Co. when the district is dissolved next year. The governor says he wants Disney to pay that district's debt instead of taxpayers. DeSantis...
OCALA, Fla. — Women in Central Florida and across the country are protesting in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Dozens of people joined an abortion rights rally Saturday in Marion County. More than 150 people participated in the "Bans Off...
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Around 200 to 300 Christian conservatives marched along Apopka-Vineland Road on Monday in protest of Disney. After that, they participated in a concert in a parking lot, with Christian music. The gathering was organized by TP USA Faith, Mom's for America, and a group...
Florida is now considered the least affordable place to live in the entire country. For those looking for a home in Florida, finding affordable housing may be a challenge. Click Orlando recently reported that due to soaring home prices and rent over the past year, Florida has now become the least affordable location to live in the country.
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report says Central Florida families are struggling to afford just the basics. According to numbers released Monday by the Heart of Florida United Way, a family of four would need to make $93,000 a year to make ends meet.
Daytona Beach city commissioners are working to start a new program that would give out free Ring cameras to some city residents to help them feel safe and help police solve crimes. The cameras would only go to people older than 65.
While hockey fans gathered Thursday night at Tampa's Amalie Arena for the Lightning's Game 6 matchup with Toronto, advocacy groups took to the sky to remind everyone that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' anti-mask, anti-vaccine policies are "reckless." At around 5 p.m. an airplane from the groups For Our Future and...
Under a new city law, landlords in the increasingly unaffordable city of St. Petersburg can now face a financial penalty for denying housing to applicants who use government assistance, such as Section 8 housing vouchers, to pay for rent. This new penalty comes as a provision of a new ban...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is getting ready to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Wednesday. A Falcon 9 rocket will carry the satellites into orbit at 6:59 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.
An 11-foot alligator caused a traffic jam just NE of Orlando on April 27, 2022. Cars backed up as the alligator made its way across State Road 417. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office thought the gator probably came from Lake Jesup, which has a reputation as being an alligator infested lake.
The Lady Lake Commission could revisit the contentious issue of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square after a commissioner’s apparent change of heart. The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s at the Van Patten House. An overflow crowd of residents were at the meeting, making an impassioned plea to stand up to The Villages. Commissioners Paul Hannan and Ed Freeman were joined by Mayor Jim Rietz in voting against the plan for the apartments.
Chris Allen isn’t shy about what she found when she reviewed math textbooks for Florida's Department of Education. “It wasn’t just critical race theory that I found. They had social justice issues, their data wasn’t accurate or up to date,” she said describing the math textbooks she reviewed for the state.
ORLANDO, Fla. - New records are being set again in Florida – and not in a good way. The state average price for a gallon of regular gas now sits at a new record high of $4.49 per gallon. If that doesn't hurt enough, think about this: gas has...
