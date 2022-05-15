ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Candidates battle over U.S. Senate seat

wogx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbortion rallies were held across the country Saturday,...

www.wogx.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Orlando, FL
Elections
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Ocala 'Bans Off Our Bodies' protest brings over 100 protesters

OCALA, Fla. — Women in Central Florida and across the country are protesting in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Dozens of people joined an abortion rights rally Saturday in Marion County. More than 150 people participated in the "Bans Off...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Seat#Central Florida#Abortion#Roe V Wade#U S Senate
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Florida Now Considered the Least Affordable Place to Live in the Country

Florida is now considered the least affordable place to live in the entire country. For those looking for a home in Florida, finding affordable housing may be a challenge. Click Orlando recently reported that due to soaring home prices and rent over the past year, Florida has now become the least affordable location to live in the country.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
wogx.com

SpaceX to launch next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida on Wednesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is getting ready to launch its next batch of Starlink satellites from Florida's Space Coast on Wednesday. A Falcon 9 rocket will carry the satellites into orbit at 6:59 a.m. ET from Kennedy Space Center. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Alligator Infested Lakes in Florida

An 11-foot alligator caused a traffic jam just NE of Orlando on April 27, 2022. Cars backed up as the alligator made its way across State Road 417. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office thought the gator probably came from Lake Jesup, which has a reputation as being an alligator infested lake.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Lady Lake could revisit Spanish Springs apartments after commissioner’s change of heart

The Lady Lake Commission could revisit the contentious issue of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square after a commissioner’s apparent change of heart. The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s at the Van Patten House. An overflow crowd of residents were at the meeting, making an impassioned plea to stand up to The Villages. Commissioners Paul Hannan and Ed Freeman were joined by Mayor Jim Rietz in voting against the plan for the apartments.
LADY LAKE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: May 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy