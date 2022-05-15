Candidates battle over U.S. Senate seat

The Lady Lake Commission could revisit the contentious issue of apartments at Spanish Springs Town Square after a commissioner’s apparent change of heart. The commission on May 2 voted 3-2 to reject The Villages’ plan for apartments at the former home of Katie Belle’s at the Van Patten House. An overflow crowd of residents were at the meeting, making an impassioned plea to stand up to The Villages. Commissioners Paul Hannan and Ed Freeman were joined by Mayor Jim Rietz in voting against the plan for the apartments.

