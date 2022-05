The Dallas Mavericks are seemingly on top of the world after sending the Suns packing for the offseason. It was an impressive effort in the series, especially in the dominant 123-90 Game 7 victory. This is a massive disappointment for the Suns after their 64-18 regular-season record and incredible overall season. The blowout loss is set to have some potentially disastrous results for the Suns as they have some serious reflecting to do moving forward.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO