Stewartville, MN

RCTC baseball beats St. Cloud Tech in Region XIII Tournament

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) -- The Yellowjackets continued their hot stretch of late and...

www.kaaltv.com

KAAL-TV

Albert Lea Girls Hockey's Lucy Stay commits to Bethel University

A congratulation is in order for Albert Lea Girls Hockey's Lucy Stay. The senior will play college hockey at Bethel University, making the decision official Tuesday morning. With Arden Hills now in her future, she leaves behind a proud feat in helping Tigers Girls Hockey reach the State Tournament for the first time in school history.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Prep of the Week: Whitney Mullenbach

(ABC 6 News) -- Down at the Wedgewood Cove Golf Club in Albert Lea, you might see Tigers Girls Golf taking the green for practice or for another big-time match. Someone who has been delivering big-time is junior Whitney Mullenbach. She's been an essential part of the team's successful campaign...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester FC grabs first season win, 3-0, over Knights

(ABC 6 News) -- Rochester FC is finally in the win column. The UPSL semi-pro soccer team got its first victory of the season in a 3-0 decision over the Minnesota Brooklyn Knights Wednesday evening. The game started well four minutes in as Ochan Ochan scored an easy open net...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Bulls and Toros Players choose their colleges

(ABC 6 News) -- Both a North Iowa Bull and a Mason City Toro are headed for greener pastures. North Iowa forward Dylan Gajewski is bound for Adrian College, an ACHA school in Michigan, after 35 total points with both the Bulls and the Austin Bruins. Gajewski scored 25 of those points as a Bull and will look to fit into a team that won an ACHA Division I title as recently as 2021.
MASON CITY, IA
KAAL-TV

Kasson-Mantorville baseball shuts out Goodhue on senior night

(ABC 6 News) -- The KoMets got their second victory in a row on a Monday night where they tipped the cap to their seniors. The KoMets played a nearly flawless game as they got eight hits and scored 12 runs en route to a 12-0 shutout of Goodhue in five innings.
GOODHUE, MN
KAAL-TV

Former Grizzly Devin Hays Fighting Cancer

(ABC 6 News) -- A former Rochester Grizzly has begun a fight well beyond the rink. Devin Hays, who played for Rochester during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, is focusing on treatment for leukemia. His diagnosis came as an understandable shock to his family per a GoFundMe account for Hays.
ROCHESTER, MN
WJON

Power Lodge Buys Miller Marine in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud marine dealership has a new owner. Tom Dehn owner and operator of Power Lodge has bought Miller Marine. Power Lodge has four dealerships located in Minnesota and southwest Florida and sells and services a combination of marine and powersports equipment. Power Lodge started in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KAAL-TV

Temps take a tumble into the weekend

After a cold front moves through Thursday night, the gates of Canada open up. A brisk northwest wind takes over taking temps back to the 60s for Friday. But Saturday, with the addition of some clouds and a few showers, we'll struggle to climb back into the 50s. Raw data suggests lower 50s. I have 54 in the works for Rochester currently.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Companies Mining Gold From Nostalgia For Decades Gone By

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many of our childhood memories are tied to the things we watched or the snacks we enjoyed. Minnesota companies know this, too, and are cashing in using the power of the past. It’s rush hour at Schell’s Brewing in New Ulm. In this case, it’s a bottleneck of bottles filled with a brand-new batch of beer. But lately, Schell’s has been thinking old school. To get a fresh look for its Deer Brand beer, Schell’s went back 70 years to the 1950s. They basically took the Deer Brand logo they used during the Eisenhower administration and re-introduced it in...
NEW ULM, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Cloud State Student Awarded $111 Million In Botched Surgery Case

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – A Minnesota federal jury found a St. Cloud medical center botched the surgery of a then-19-year-old college student in a procedure that left “catastrophic” damage to his left leg, and awarded him over $111 million in damages. Anuj Thapa, a citizen of Nepal, suffered “permanent” and “disabling” damage as a “direct result of the negligence” of two St. Cloud Ortho doctors, documents say. In January of 2017, Thapa was a first-year student at St. Cloud State University. He was playing indoor soccer when another player side-tackled him and he noticed severe pain in his leg. He was taken...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KOOL 101.7

Fight Breaks Out On Ferris Wheel At Minnesota Carnival

One Minnesota carnival wasn't all fun and games over the weekend after a fight broke out on a ferris wheel, causing a major frenzy among attendees. It's been a strange month for crime stories. Recently, a Minnesota couple was injured when a vehicle smashed into their motel room. The elderly couple were in Detroit Lakes relaxing in the room when a pickup drove into their room and drove away.
DULUTH, MN
KROC News

Watch This Navy Ship, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Enter The Duluth Harbor!

In a video shared yesterday online by the Duluth Harbor Cam, you can watch one of the newest naval ships arrive for service in Duluth. The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, arrived ahead of its official commissioning this weekend to operate in the area "mostly near shore, combating asymmetric “anti-access” threats such as mines, quiet diesel submarines, and fast surface craft, while also being capable of open-ocean operation."
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Total Lunar Eclipse: Minnesotans Share Images Of Sunday Night’s ‘Blood’ Moon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Conditions were great in Minnesota for viewing Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse, and many snapped pictures of the celestial event. The partial eclipse began around 9:30 p.m. and the maximum eclipse was reached around 11:11 p.m. If you wanted to see the entire event until the end, you had to stay up to 1:50 a.m. Monday. During totality, the moon had a faint, reddish glow, as red wavelengths of sunlight filtered through our planet’s atmosphere onto the moon’s surface. This particular eclipse is called a “Super Flower Blood Moon.” Check out some pictures taken of the moon below. Share your...
MINNESOTA STATE

