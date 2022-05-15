ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Horseheads grad Tess Cites earns second Big East Title at Villanova

By Nick Ketter
 4 days ago

ROSEMONT, I.L. (WETM) – Horseheads grad Tess Cites earned a second straight Big East title with Villanova softball and a All-Championship team honor.

Horseheads native and sophomore outfielder for Villanova softball, Tess Cites has earned another Big East tournament title. Cites also earned a selection to the Big East All-Championship team following a successful tournament.

The Wildcats defeated UConn 3-0 in the Big East tournament final on Saturday. Cites was a critical part of the Villanova defense. In the game as Cites had two catches for two put outs in a defensive battle.

Cites along with her teammates Paige Rauch, Kelsey White, and Chloe Smith earned sports on the Big East All-Championship team. Cites had two hits at the plate and five catches for put outs in the outfield in the tournament. The sophomore’s most notable play of the tournament came in a semifinal win over Depaul, when Cites laid out for a diving catch.

Cites has had a memorable career so far with the Wildcats. In just two seasons Cites has been a part of two Big East Championship teams and earned an All-Championship team selection all well posting a career .245 batting average and .932 fielding percentage.

Cites and the Wildcats will now wait to see who their opponent will be in the NCAA Regional.

(Photo courtesy of @VUSoftball)

WETM 18 News

Crusaders roll past Senecas in boys lacrosse

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame boys lacrosse team picked up a dominant win at home on Monday. The Crusaders rolled past Watkins Glen 16-1. Kellan Murphy scored a game-high four goals and added an assist for Notre Dame. Shane Maloney tallied two goals and three assists for the Crusaders. Grant Crossley and […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Justice Smith to transfer to East Tennessee State

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the area’s most dominant college basketball players is moving forward. Justice Smith, a redshirt freshman guard at Mansfield University, has made the decision to transfer to a Division I program. On Monday, Smith made it official via his personal Twitter that he will be heading to East Tennessee State […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads Guzylak wins Athlete of the Week

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner had a huge game for the Blue Raiders. Horseheads lacrosse player Alexis Guzylak is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Guzylak scored seven goals for Horseheads in an 11-10 win at home against Penn Yan. It was the ninth straight win for the reigning four-time […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports Plays of the Week – 5/17

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the 18 Sports Plays of the Week. The 18 Sports team brings you the top plays of the week from around the Twin Tiers. This week’s top plays include Elmira Notre Dame’s Owen Stewart throwing his third no-hitter of the season and a goal by Corning lacrosse player […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Beecher signs pro contract with Boston Bruins

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The next professional athlete from Elmira has arrived. After years of hard work and dedication to hockey, Johnny Beecher has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the NHL’s Boston Bruins. The team made the formal announcement Monday after Beecher completed a successful short stint with the franchise’s AHL affiliate, the Providence […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

59 Years Ago Today: The Death of Ernie Davis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Today May 18 marks the 59th anniversary of the sudden death of Elmira legend Ernie Davis. Born in New Salem, Pennsylvania on December 14, 1939, Ernie Davis moved to Elmira when he was 12. He attended Elmira Free Academy and played halfback on the football team, and led the school basketball […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

18 Sports remembers Tim Brautigan

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports remembers a local hero. Early Tuesday morning, local sports supporter and Horseheads community member Tim Brautigan passed away at age 61. Brautigan battled valiantly and with great courage for six years against cancer. For years, Tim owned Allstate Brautigan Insurance at The Arnot Mall in Big Flats. The family […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Timeline: Brittanee Drexel disappearance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brittanee Drexel was a 17-year-old Gates-Chili High School student on spring break with friends when she went missing on April 25, 2009. It took more than 13 years for police to arrest the man they believe to be responsible, charging him with murder, kidnapping, and criminal sexual conduct. 2009 On April […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

Addison High Schoolers get a glimpse into their future careers

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Addison High School hosted almost 40 employers for their career day on Wednesday afternoon, giving high schoolers a glimpse into their possible future careers. As one of the employers, 18 News had the opportunity to speak to Addison students, about our jobs in news and weather. We spoke with sophomore, Nicholas […]
ADDISON, NY
WETM 18 News

Watkins Glen gorge to open by Memorial Day

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has announced that the Watkins Glen Gorge Trail will be open by the end of the month. Visitors can plan to walk the gorge by Memorial Day, though they’re being reminded that a bridge restoration project is underway. Earlier […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
