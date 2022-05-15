Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

Robert L. Mitcham, 84, of Townville passed away Oct. 12, 2021 due to COVID- 19. A Memorial gathering was held in October at Canadohta Lake. In accordance with Bob’s wishes, a Mass will be held at Mageetown Immaculate Conception Church near Centerville, Pa. on Memorial Day, May 30, at 1 p.m. A short Military Honors Service will follow at 3 p.m. at Riceville Cemetery, where Robert and Marian will be laid to rest until the coming of their Savior. All who wish to attend are welcomed. The family understands if you attended the Memorial in October, you may choose not to attend this service. This Memorial was delayed due to the COVID restrictions and also to respect Bob’s wishes to be buried on Memorial Day.

TOWNVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO