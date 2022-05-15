ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

By Sportradar
Titusville Herald
 4 days ago

DP_Cincinnati 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2. HR_Vogelbach (6). SB_M.Reynolds (1),...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Titusville Herald

Margaret V. 'Pegi' Jones, 79

Margaret V. “Pegi” Jones, 79, of Chapmanville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, Pa. Pegi was born on July 30, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Arthur and Wilma Schmieder Coutant. Pegi was first...
SENECA, PA
Titusville Herald

George A. Anderson, 88

George A. Anderson, 88, of Chapmanville, passed away Friday morning May 13, 2022 at the Titusville Area Hospital. George was born on Oct. 6, 1933 in Titusville, the son of the late Frederick and Ruth Clark Anderson. He was a graduate of Colestock High School in Titusville, Class of 1952.
TITUSVILLE, PA
Titusville Herald

Robert L. Mitcham, 84

Robert L. Mitcham, 84, of Townville passed away Oct. 12, 2021 due to COVID- 19. A Memorial gathering was held in October at Canadohta Lake. In accordance with Bob’s wishes, a Mass will be held at Mageetown Immaculate Conception Church near Centerville, Pa. on Memorial Day, May 30, at 1 p.m. A short Military Honors Service will follow at 3 p.m. at Riceville Cemetery, where Robert and Marian will be laid to rest until the coming of their Savior. All who wish to attend are welcomed. The family understands if you attended the Memorial in October, you may choose not to attend this service. This Memorial was delayed due to the COVID restrictions and also to respect Bob’s wishes to be buried on Memorial Day.
TOWNVILLE, PA
Titusville Herald

Franklin Area Chamber names Business of the Year

Jimmy and Cathe Miller might have been surprised, but no one else in the room seemed to be when the couple’s Main Street Market was named the Business of the Year by the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce. The announcement capped off the chamber’s 109th Anniversary Celebration Thursday evening...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Titusville Herald

Thankful for farmers

On May 28, a dairy herd dispersal auction will take place for Hillside Farms, owned by the Josh Davis family of Spartansburg. To quote a relative of the family, “Beyond the cows, beyond the milk, a whole different world as a way of life is wrapping up, dispersing.”. She’s...
SPARTANSBURG, PA

