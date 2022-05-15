LAMH Recap: Marsau is Accused of Being in a Hotel with Another Woman

It’s a small chance that Melody Holt and LaTisha Scott will ever be friends again. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” stars LaTisha Scott and Melody Holt’s ongoing feud continues to be a focal point on the show. And on the current season, things have only gotten worse. Melody didn’t like that LaTisha said she wasn’t a good friend at the previous reunion. Plus, LaTisha also accused Melody of trying to destroy her marriage. For Melody, it all just caught her off-guard. She apologized to LaTisha after clashing over cheating accusations regarding Marsau Scott. And she thought they were moving forward. However, she found out differently at the reunion last season.
