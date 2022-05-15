ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

LAMH Recap: Marsau is Accused of Being in a Hotel with Another Woman

By A.J. Niles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn tonight’s “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” Destiny and Stormi continue their confrontation at Kimmi’s event. Luckily, the other ladies in attendance were able to calm...

chad owens
3d ago

Ms Wanda need to mind and fix her own life and stay out of her daughter's. if I were Marsau. they way she came at him and wanted him to loan her money to start her business, I would be like you are going to have to find another source to fund your business. You're not going to disrespect me and then expect me to help you. Humble yourself.

cj1
3d ago

I believe that she knows that he is cheating, but she chooses to ignore it. Her mother needs to be put in check and not given a dime until she learns some respect.

Truth Sets U Free
3d ago

Women have great gut instincts! LaTisha is choosing to deny her guy instincts, and that’s her business! But people on the streets keep talking, and if the rumors are true, she will get to the truth eventually, because everything comes to light!!

