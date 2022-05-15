LAMH Recap: Marsau is Accused of Being in a Hotel with Another Woman

Gizelle Bryant continues to be a target for rumors. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant has been in the headlines for the last several weeks. The cast is currently filming the upcoming season. So far, fans have been able to confirm that Karen Huger and Candiace Dillard have been having tension. Both ladies took to social media to throw shade. And it seems as if Candiace’s altercation with Monique Samuels is still causing issues with her friendship with Karen. In fact, Candiace felt like Karen wasn’t really neutral. She seemed to side more with Monique in Candiace’s opinion. Plus, Candiace believes Karen tried to have her fired from the show. According to Candiace, Karen told producers she was concerned about Candiace’s mental health. Candiace said Karen reached out to producers to have her pushed off the show.

