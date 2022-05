Two days ago future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees tweeted that he is undecided about his future for the upcoming 2022-23 NFL season. After spending his first season of retirement calling games for NBC, it appears that Brees could be parting ways with the company and will be looking for another way to be connected to the league. In a discreet manner, Brees threw in that he may consider coming out of retirement to play again. Here are the potential landing spots for Drew Brees for the 2022 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO