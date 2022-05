The New York Mets have built up considerable pitching depth this season after a rash of rotation injuries helped damage their 2021 campaign. That depth is being put to the test with both Jacob deGrom and Tylor Megill on the injured list, which should force the Mets to recall David Peterson to fill a vacant rotation spot later this week. One other player who could end up playing a role on the big league pitching staff is Thomas Szapucki, who is the focus of this week’s edition of Minor League Mondays.

