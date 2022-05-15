ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parowan, UT

High school baseball: South Sevier beats Parowan in a slugfest to claim 2A crown

By McCade Pearson
deseret.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Sevier won its eighth state baseball championship on Saturday afternoon, beating Parowan 14-12 in a back-and-forth battle that featured six lead changes. The day started off with Parowan and Kanab battling for the right to play in the championship game. The Rams took down the Cowboys 11-8 as...

www.deseret.com

deseret.com

High school softball: Recap of Wednesday’s 4A playoff games

Top seed Bear River fell behind 3-1 after the first inning, but a quick pitching change helped settle things own as the Bears used a four-run third inning to rally past the Reds for the 4A second round win. McCall Maxfield hit a two-run home run as part of that four-run outburst.
WASHINGTON, UT
ABC4

Southern Utah park rangers share warning after boy dies in sand dune

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Southern Utah park rangers say they believe 13-year-old Ian Spendlove of Santa Clara was digging a tunnel in the side of a sand dune at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, just outside of the campground area, when it unexpectedly collapsed with him inside. The boy was found under approximately six-and-a-half […]
SANTA CLARA, UT
kjzz.com

Traffic stopped in central Utah for bear crossing road

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — Traffic was stopped in central Utah for a bear to cross the road. Officials said the brown bear was spotted in Pioneer Cemetery after someone reported seeing it and was concerned it was headed toward Highway 89. Ephraim City police officers responded to the scene...
EPHRAIM, UT
ABC4

This remote Utah city still receives mail by mule train

BOULDER, Utah (ABC4) – Located near the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Boulder is one Utah city that has continued to remain remote and isolated for decades. It is believed that prehistoric groups have been living in Boulder as far back as 1 A.D. It was not until 1889 that pioneers came and established the area as […]
BOULDER, UT
Gephardt Daily

Four injured in I-15 crash in southern Utah

NEW HARMONY, Utah, May 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Four people were injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash near New Harmony on I-15. Emergency responders from the New Harmony Valley Fire District assisted the Utah Highway Patrol at the scene of the crash, where one person was ejected, suffering major injuries, according to a post on its Facebook page.
NEW HARMONY, UT
deseret.com

As southwestern Utah grows, so does the wildfire risk

Southern Utah’s Washington County is growing at breakneck speed. St. George is the fastest growing metro area in the country, according to Census data. That label comes with typical growing pains — outdated infrastructure, more traffic, questions about resource allocation. But another consequence of growth is increased wildfire risk.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

‘Significant’ rockslide blocks roads in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A massive rock slide at Zion National Park is causing road blockages on Tuesday morning. Park officials say the “significant” rock slide occurred on Zion Scenic Drive, located north of the Grotto Hiking Trail. The rockslide blocked roadways, preventing shuttle buses from passing the area. The cause of the rockslide is […]
ACCIDENTS
ABC4

Cedar City parents have concerns amid Iron Co. School District lawsuit

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Iron County School District is undergoing a lawsuit after one mother is claiming her children were reportedly released to a stranger, kidnapped and later found out-of-state. Evan Blandford says he now picks his nine-year-old son up right outside of the doors from South Elementary in Cedar City, after he […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
ABC4

Missing elderly St. George man with special needs safely found

MONDAY 5/16/22 8:53 a.m. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A missing elderly man with special needs from St. George has now been safely found. Police have canceled a Silver Alert activated for Patrick Bruce Abernathy, 76, who was last seen on Sunday night. Abernathy’s conditions when authorities discovered him were not immediately available. ORIGINAL STORY: […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Washington City police seek name to go with suspect photos

WASHINGTON, Utah, May 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington City police are asking for help identifying a suspect sought in multiple cases. “We are requesting assistance from citizens to help identify the male in these images,” says the WCPD statement, issued Monday morning on Facebook. “He is wanted for several crimes within Washington city.
WASHINGTON, UT
stgeorgeutah.com

‘We’re blown away’: Washington City officials take first look at 14-acre Wheel Park design concept

ST. GEORGE — Two years ago, an 11-year-old skateboarder asked Washington City officials to build a park catering to skateboarding and other wheel-based sports. He returned Wednesday to see the result of that request – concept designs for the Washington City Wheel Park, a 14-acre facility designed to cater to skaters and cyclists alike.
WASHINGTON, UT
custercountychronicle.com

Former FLDS compound property listed for sale

The former Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) compound is once again for sale, only this time it’s not being sold at auction—it’s being sold on the market for an asking price of $6.9 million. Faith Lewis of Lewis Realty in Custer, along with...
CUSTER COUNTY, SD
ksl.com

Gunman robbed 4 at southern Utah yogurt shop, police say

ST. GEORGE — A man has been arrested and accused of robbing four people at gunpoint who were sitting in their car in front of a yogurt store in St. George. Robert Andrew Sanchez, 25, was arrested Tuesday by St. George police for investigation of four counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of aggravated kidnapping, stealing a bank card, unlawful use of a bank card, carrying a concealed loaded gun, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

New Water Ordinances Ignore What’s Really Needed

New Water Ordinances Ignore What’s Really Needed. The southwest water situation has been serious for a while, but the Colorado River system that provides water to over forty million people is now experiencing energy problems, too, due to Lake Powell’s water level at Glen Canyon Dam. The level in Lake Powell has reached a point where the Bureau of Reclamation that manages Glen Canyon Dam’s power is jumping through hoops to ensure there is enough power for the millions of people in five states, including Utah, who rely on it. The lake’s level is at 3,522 feet, the lowest since it was filled in the 1960s. The lowest point at which the dam can produce power is 3,490 feet. And, the challenge is even greater because the less power they produce, the less revenue they get from the power sales. The less water pressure created by the lake’s level, the less efficiently the power turbines run. Reclamation is holding back water in Lake Powell to keep the level up and releasing water from upper reservoirs in the Colorado River Storage System to help. Specifically, Flaming Gorge Reservoir (currently 78% full itself) is being used to prop up Lake Powell, but at a Utah Colorado River Authority meeting it was made clear that even draining all the upper reservoirs would not maintain an adequate level in Lake Powell indefinitely.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
stgeorgeutah.com

What’s up with the road work around the Red Cliffs Temple?

ST. GEORGE — As the Red Cliffs Temple continues to take shape in Washington Fields, it is not the only target of construction in the immediate area. Road work continues on a segment of 3000 East that runs by the temple while an extension of 1450 South connecting to 3560 South nears completion.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

More than $430K in drugs found stuffed in car speaker in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Washington City Police said their officers found hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs packed into a speaker box during a traffic stop. A probable cause statement said Washington City police stopped a car on I-15 because one of their brake lights was out and their license plate was partially covered.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

37-year-old man found dead in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – St. George Police received a report of a gunshot victim early Saturday morning. Police arrived on scene in the area of South Dixie Dr. around 7:30 a.m. and located a deceased 37-year-old man. Authorities say contact was made with a man and woman who were inside the home at the […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT

