Update: Scuba diver dies in American Lake during dive class

By Craig Sailor, The News Tribune
 4 days ago
(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A scuba diver participating in a dive class in American Lake in Lakewood Saturday never resurfaced. His body was recovered in the late afternoon.

A rescue effort to find the man became a recovery effort, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff’s Department dive team spent Saturday afternoon looking for the man after getting a call at 12:18 p.m. from dispatchers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, said Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Darren Moss.

The man was a military veteran in a civilian class, Moss said. The incident occurred on JBLM’s portion of the lake.

The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division will investigate the incident, Moss said. The Sheriff’s dive team will check his equipment.

This story was originally published in The News Tribune.

