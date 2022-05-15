ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Australia PM, trailing in election polls, announces housing policy

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ob2G4_0feXgWxx00

May 15 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a housing policy on Sunday aimed at boosting home ownership and curbing high prices, as his government lags the opposition Labor Party days before a general election.

Australians will vote for a government on Saturday, with recent polls showing Morrison's Liberal-National coalition on track to lose to centre-left Labor, which would end nine years of conservative government. read more

Morrison's Liberal Party formally launched its campaign in Brisbane on Sunday, with Morrison detailing the housing policy at the event in a last-ditch appeal to voters.

“This will increase the opportunity for people to downsize, and increase the supply of family housing stock in the market,” Morrison said.

The policy aims to encourage older Australians to sell the family property, Morrison said. It would enable those aged over 55 to sell a home and invest up to A$300,000 ($200,000) in a superannuation fund outside existing caps.

The policy is an effort to put downward pressure on high house prices in an election campaign that has been dominated by cost-of-living concerns, national security and climate change.

Morrison said a re-elected coalition government would allow first home buyers to use a "responsible portion" of their superannuation savings to buy a house, calling it a "a game changer" for thousands of families.

The campaign launch comes after Morrison vowed on Saturday to be more empathetic if he wins re-election, after conceding he could be a "bulldozer" and promising to change. read more

Labor leader Anthony Albanese backed the housing initiative for older Australians, describing it as a "modest announcement".

But the opposition criticised the first home buyer proposal, with Labor campaign spokesperson Jason Clare saying it would lead to even higher house prices.

Labor said that if it won government it would spend A$1 billion on advanced manufacturing to boost jobs and diversify the country's industrial base.

Reporting by Samuel McKeith in Sydney; Editing by William Mallard and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Factbox-Climate policies of Australia's major parties

(Reuters) - Australia’s general election on Saturday could hinge on climate policy, as targets for cutting carbon emissions by 2030 have emerged as a key campaign issue. Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative coalition and the opposition Labor have downplayed climate issues, focussing on cost-of-living challenges. This has sparked a campaign by independent candidates pushing for tougher action to fight climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Jason Clare
Person
Anthony Albanese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Polls#Labor Party#Australians#Liberal Party#Saturda
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
AOL Corp

How serious is Russia about nuclear war?

WASHINGTON — The war in Ukraine has led some military experts to rethink the conventional wisdom on nuclear weapons, a reconsideration rooted in an acknowledgment that as frightening as the prospect of nuclear war is, a policy predicated on these fears has given the Kremlin too much license in Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Reuters

Reuters

440K+
Followers
330K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy