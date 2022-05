One down for Hillsborough—but now the real challenge awaits. Hillsborough, the No. 7-seed, rolled past No. 10-seed Livingston for a 16-2 win in the opening round of the North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday afternoon. Gabriella Roosa led the way for the Raiders with four goals and two assists, while Rutgers commit Grace Toth poured in three goals and four draw controls.

LIVINGSTON, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO