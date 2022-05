BOSTON -- There are many bad first pitch attempts in baseball history. DJ and record producer Steve Aoki might have had the worst of all time at Fenway Park on Monday night. Aoki, who played twice in Boston over the weekend and has a tour date at Foxwoods on Tuesday, was on hand to throw out one of the ceremonial first pitches before the Red Sox took on the Astros in the opening game of a three-game series Monday night. His attempt didn’t go as planned.

