The 2022 NBA Draft will take place next month, with the Oklahoma City Thunder being locked in to the fourth-highest lottery odds. On Tuesday, their draft positioning will be finalized during the lottery event. Luckily for them, their pick will land somewhere between the first and eighth overall pick. Additionally, OKC owns the LA Clippers’ first-rounder which will either land in the top four, or 12 to 14.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO