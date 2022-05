DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will be another sunny and very hot day! Potentially record-breaking high temperatures for this date specifically will be possible as most locations reach the mid 90s during the afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans, make sure to pile on the sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and take frequent breaks! This also goes if you’re planning on taking your dog out for a walk; bring water for you and your furry companion if you can. Have a great Wednesday and stay cool!

DOTHAN, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO