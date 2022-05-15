GALLERY: Madison Prom 2022 (Part I)

WILLARD — Sydni Clever finally heeded her coach’s advice. Lexington’s senior center fielder drove in what proved to be the game-winning run when she legged out an infield single in the bottom of the sixth inning as Lady Lex knocked off Madison 3-2 in the first game of a Division II district semifinal doubleheader at Willard on Tuesday.
WILLARD — Whether its the venue, the opponent, or the stage, there's something about playing Bellevue in the district semifinals that brings out the best in Clear Fork pitcher Ashtynn Roberts. For the second straight year Roberts stymied the Lady Red in the Division II district semifinals in...
A suffocating pitching performance helped Rocky River Lutheran West blank East Canton 6-0 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup on May 17. Recently on May 10 , Rocky River Lutheran West squared off with Wickliffe in a baseball game . For more, click here.
MANSFIELD -- Modern Woodmen of America members in Mansfield and Ashland recently helped raise money for Crestview track and cross country programs with a special fundraising event on March 5. The event, which included support from the community and other local businesses, raised over $2,500. This includes $2,500 matched by...
A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Steubenville shutout Carrollton 1-0 in an Ohio high school baseball matchup.
A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Mentor shutout Ashtabula Lakeside 10-0 on May 17 in Ohio baseball. Recently on May 10 , Ashtabula Lakeside squared off with Chagrin Falls in a baseball game . For a full recap, click here.
Garfield Heights Trinity poked just enough holes in Wickliffe's pitching to garner a taut 4-3 victory on May 16 in Ohio baseball. Recently on May 10 , Wickliffe squared off with Rocky River Lutheran West in a baseball game . For more, click here.
Willoughby South fell behind early before coming to life in the third inning of a 10-4 win over Eastlake North in Ohio high school baseball action on May 17. In recent action on May 10, Eastlake North faced off against Madison and Willoughby South took on Kirtland on May 12 at Willoughby South High School. For a full recap, click here.
Avon jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 21-2 win over Findlay in an Ohio boys lacrosse matchup on May 16. The Eagles drew first blood by forging a 9-0 margin over the Trojans after the first quarter. The Eagles' attack pulled ahead to a 17-0...
North Canton Hoover swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of runs to ambush Chardon 11-4 in an Ohio high school softball matchup on May 16. Recently on May 11 , Chardon squared off with Hudson in a softball game . For a full recap, click here.
Atwater Waterloo grabbed an 8-5 victory at the expense of Newton Falls on May 16 in Ohio baseball action.
Cortland Lakeview left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Ashtabula Edgewood 11-4 at Ashtabula Edgewood High on May 17 in Ohio baseball action.
Martins Ferry knocked off Sugarcreek Garaway 10-9 in an Ohio high school softball matchup.
MOUNT GILEAD -- A Lexington man was involved in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Morrow County which resulted in the death of a Brecksville, Ohio, man. According to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 5:22 a.m. on I-71 near milepost 149 in Chester Township.
Less than a year after opening, Recharge Café, a restaurant in Berea, Ohio, has closed. In a post published on their Facebook page on May 15, 2022, Recharge Café announced that they made the difficult decision to not renew their lease at 127 West Street. They wrote:
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Late Monday afternoon, Sandusky City Manager Eric Wobser confirmed that the city is having conversations with Cedar Point regarding allegations presented earlier this month by 11 Investigates and our sister stations in Cleveland and Columbus. In that investigation, we reported that there have been 27 sexual...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Very few music artists can be considered the total package. Prince was one of them. He had a vocal range for the ages. He could write hits with the best of them. He could dance like James Brown and play the guitar like Jimi Hendrix. Okay,...
Are you looking for something sweet? If you live in the suburbs of Cleveland, you should check out these bakeries, which all offer great sweet treats. Baraona's is a family-owned bakery in Maple Heights that has been around since 1949. They serve a variety of baked goods made from scratch. You can find delicious cookies, slices of cake, and pastries like eclairs and cannoli. They're known for their delectable cassata cake, which is a customer favorite.
