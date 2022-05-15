GALLERY: Madison Prom 2022 (Part I)

Willoughby South fell behind early before coming to life in the third inning of a 10-4 win over Eastlake North in Ohio high school baseball action on May 17. In recent action on May 10, Eastlake North faced off against Madison and Willoughby South took on Kirtland on May 12 at Willoughby South High School. For a full recap, click here.

EASTLAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO